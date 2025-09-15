London Stock Exchange launches blockchain platform for private funds

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/15 15:39
Moonveil
MORE$0.09093-8.24%
Major
MAJOR$0.15992-5.22%
Particl
PART$0.2037-0.58%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.1035--%

The London Stock Exchange launched a Microsoft-powered blockchain platform for private funds, marking the first such initiative by a global exchange.

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has launched a blockchain-based infrastructure platform for private funds, making it the first major global stock exchange to launch such a system.

The platform, called Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI), supports the full lifecycle of digital assets, from issuance and tokenization to post-trade settlement. It was developed with Microsoft and runs on Microsoft Azure, the exchange said Monday.

LSEG said the system is designed to provide interoperability between distributed ledger technology and traditional financial systems as part of its goal to become the first global exchange group to support clients across the “full funding continuum.”

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits

Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits

The post Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Bank of England’s (BoE) plan to limit how much stablecoin individuals and businesses can hold is drawing sharp backlash from crypto firms and industry groups. Critics warn the move could stifle innovation, push capital out of the U.K., and isolate the country from global standards. What the BoE is Proposing According to the Financial …
Sidekick
K$0.178-19.31%
Union
U$0.019024+51.33%
Movement
MOVE$0.1255-3.97%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/15 16:11
Partager
4 đồng tiền điện tử cần theo dõi trong tháng 11 với tiềm năng tăng trưởng 1.000%

4 đồng tiền điện tử cần theo dõi trong tháng 11 với tiềm năng tăng trưởng 1.000%

Tháng 11 hứa hẹn sẽ là giai đoạn bùng nổ đối với cộng đồng yêu thích tiền điện tử. Thị trường đang tràn đầy sự quan tâm khi nhiều tài sản kỹ thuật số cho thấy khả năng tăng trưởng đột phá. Các nhà đầu tư tập trung vào những token có tiềm năng mang […]
Choise.com
CHO$0.00412-6.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375-5.49%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/15 15:56
Partager
Europe’s IPO market stalls as companies turn to M&A amid volatility

Europe’s IPO market stalls as companies turn to M&A amid volatility

Klarna and other top European firms are skipping local IPOs and heading to New York instead.
MemeCore
M$2.52319-2.26%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 16:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits

4 đồng tiền điện tử cần theo dõi trong tháng 11 với tiềm năng tăng trưởng 1.000%

Europe’s IPO market stalls as companies turn to M&A amid volatility

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

XXKK Exchange Strengthens AML and KYC Systems to Elevate Compliance Standards