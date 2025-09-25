Long Position of Wallet Wiped Out After ETH Price Falls Below $4k

9,152 Ether wiped out from wallet 0xa523 at an approximate value of $36.4 million.

ETH price declined by 4.14% over the last 24 hours.

Spot Ether ETF noted an outflow of $79.4 million on September 24, 2025.

A wallet liquidated over 9,000 Ethereum tokens around the time when ETH price dipped below the $4k mark. While the wallet still has substantial holdings in the account, its losses have crossed $45 million. ETH price continues to plummet with the recent decline of more than 4% in the last 24 hours. A similar bearish sentiment is evident from the Spot Ether ETF outflow.

According to a report by Lookonchain, wallet 0xa523 recorded one of the highest losses when ETH price fell below the mark of $4,000. Wallet 0xa523 liquidated long position on 9,152 Ethereum tokens. The value of Ether was approximately $36.4 million at the time of the transaction. This has accounted for a loss of over $45.3 million.

Lookonchain had earlier reported that Machi Big Brother’s long position went down by more than $21.77 million. The long position, per the report, was for ETH and PUMP. This was credited to the market drop, following which Machi Big Brother deposited 4.72 million USDC within 2 hours into Hyperliquid. It was done to avoid liquidation, the report stated further.

ETH Price Breaks Crucial Support Level

ETH price is currently down by 4.14% over the last 24 hours, exchanging hands at $4,005.95. It further reflects a fall of 12.58% in the last 7 days and 9.56% in the last 30 days. The 24-hour trading volume has surged by 15.05%.

What’s causing real worry about ETH is its decline to the crucial support level of $4,052.57. Ether is now testing the next support margin of $4,002.07 with the closest resistance mark of $4,200.26. ETH price prediction estimates a significant surge of around 11.45% in the next 30 days. That could take the token’s value approximately to $4,556.55, amid the volatility of 2.95%.

That said, it is important to note that the crypto market is highly volatile. Thorough research and risk assessment are recommended. The contents of this article should not to be taken in the context of advice.

Outflows from Spot Ether ETF

Bearish sentiments can also be seen in Spot Ether ETF. It noted an outflow of $79.4 million on September 24, 2025. That took the cumulative total inflow to $13.64 billion yesterday. Fidelity’s FETH noted the highest outward movement of $33.3 million, adding to a day before $63.4 million outflow.

Spot Ether ETF has now made a streak of outflows. According to data from Farside Investors, it recorded a total outflow of $140.8 million and $76 million on September 23 and 22, 2025, respectively. Interestingly, the Spot Bitcoin ETF broke its streak of outflows by welcoming funds worth $241 million yesterday.

