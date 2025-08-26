Long-Term Pi Network Forecast Mixed, But Layer Brett L2 Utility Is Driving Hype And 150x Potential Gains

The crypto market never stays quiet, and two names making waves right now are Pi Network and Layer Brett. Pi Network finds itself stuck between support and resistance, with mixed long-term signals leaving traders cautious.

On the other hand, Layer Brett, a fresh Ethereum Layer 2 project, is gaining attention for its real utility and meme-driven energy. Dive in to see why analysts see massive upside potential, with some even suggesting early buyers could see 150x returns.

Long‑term Pi Network forecast mixed

Pi Network sits at a tricky spot. Price action looks weak near $0.35, and traders watch the $0.36 line like a hawk. On-chain trackers like PiScan flagged huge wallet moves from Pi Foundation last week. Social data firms like Santiment also show a bump in chatter. Analysts say this kind of buzz can set up sharp moves in either direction.

Charts flash two paths. Bears point to a falling channel and a support zone near $0.3442. A daily close below that level opens a path to $0.3220, and maybe to $0.2567. If buyers clear $0.40 and then $0.42, momentum could flip fast. MACD shows a weak trend. RSI sits under 40, which tells you sellers still push. None of this gives a clean signal yet.

Macro mood does not help, with utility questions around Pi Network add another cloud. A big catalyst could change that. A clear token policy or a burn plan could lift trust. Until then, the long‑term call on Pi Network stays mixed.

Layer Brett L2 utility is driving hype and 150x potential gains

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) takes the meme vibe, and adds real tech on Ethereum Layer 2. That means fast deals and low fees because most transactions happen off the main chain. Users buy with ETH, USDT, or BNB through MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

They can stake inside the dApp for very high rewards. Early rates have topped four figures APR on the site. Rates fall as more people join, now at 1,800%.

Tokenomics look clear, with max supply at 10 billion. Presale gets 30%, staking pool holds 25% for community rewards, liquidity sits at 10% for smooth markets, while developers keep a small 2.5% slice with a 24‑month lock.

Roadmap hints at NFT hooks, game loops, and cross‑chain bridges later. The team runs a $1,000,000 giveaway to spark wide adoption. Community posts show strong energy. Crypto analysts compare the plan to historical moves by top L2 cryptos, but with a meme appeal that draws crowds.

If Layer Brett lists well after presale, experts forecast a 150x growth margin. With its staking benefit, low presale price at $0.005, meme community and transaction speed, it’s hard to argue against the forecast.

Why Layer Brett looks like the best altcoin to buy now

Three reasons stand out. First, it has a simple setup. All you have to do is connect your wallet, choose a token, buy and stake. New users don’t have to worry about high gas or slow transactions.

Second, real utility meets meme culture. Memes draw investors, and high yield keeps people around. Lastly, LayerBrett has a fair layout and long term plan. The lock on the team share, ecosystem development, and listings show a long game, while the pool for grants shows a push to get apps live.

Meanwhile, despite Pi Network having reach and a huge app user base, it also has doubts on supply control, path to full launch, and listings. Wallet moves from the Foundation spark uncertainty with analysts unsure of Pi Network’s next move.

In addition, traders on Crypto Twitter flag the L2 angle as the edge, with trillions predicted in transaction volumes on Ethereum Layer 2 by 2027. When that happens, Layer Brett is expected to skyrocket like every Ethereum L2 tokens due to massive adoption and high volume transactions. You don’t want to miss out on the action now.

Layer Brett is still in its presale stages—but not for long. Don’t miss the opportunity to get in early on the most scalable meme project to ever launch on Ethereum.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Long-Term Pi Network Forecast Mixed, But Layer Brett L2 Utility Is Driving Hype And 150x Potential Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.

