Looking for the 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week? One Presale Shows 7,000%+ ROI

2025/09/22 13:18
Crypto News
  • 22 September 2025
  • |
  • 08:15

Crypto isn’t just trading anymore—it’s a meme-fueled circus where even fart jokes can turn into million-dollar plays.

Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN) keeps proving that bathroom humor has financial bite, Degen ($DEGEN) thrives as the gambler’s token, and BullZilla ($BZIL) is smashing through its presale like a kaiju stomping skyscrapers. Add Gigachad ($GIGA) flexing as the internet’s alpha meme, and the lineup gets even juicier. Together, they’re showing why traders are scrambling for the top meme coins to invest in this week.

BullZilla ($BZIL) is roaring the loudest with its presale live in Stage 3 (404: Whale Signal Detected), Phase 4. Every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours triggers an automatic price hike, keeping FOMO levels sky-high. With ROI at 6,565.92% from today’s stage to listing and over $530,000 already raised, it’s a ticking time bomb of opportunity. Every minute delay means a smaller bag at a higher price—so hesitation could be brutal.

1. BullZilla ($BZIL)

BullZilla’s presale is a spectacle in itself, designed to punish hesitation and reward conviction. Its Mutation Mechanism ensures the price never stalls, rising automatically whether from investor demand or the march of time. That mechanic is why analysts consistently rank it among the top meme coins to invest in this week.

At Stage 3-4, BullZilla trades at $0.00007908. Over $530,000 has been raised, 27 billion tokens are gone, and more than 1,700 holders are roaring in unison. The early hype was explosive: 3 billion tokens vanished in just four hours, while $39,000 was raised in the first 24. ROI numbers are jaw-dropping—1,275.30% for the earliest participants, and 6,565.92% projected from today’s stage to the $0.00527 listing. That’s not hopium, that’s structured math backed by tokenomics that keep feeding the fire.

Take a $1,000 investment at current prices, and it lands you ~12.645 million tokens. Scale that up: a $30,000 position bags ~379.35 million. But the clock is ticking, with an 8.42% price jump locked in for Phase 4-A, moving from $0.00007908 to $0.00008574. For anyone tracking next big meme coin signals, BullZilla is the presale making the loudest noise.

The Eternal Roar: Lore Meets Utility

Numbers aside, Bull Zilla thrives on narrative. Its 24-chapter Lore Bible isn’t just storytelling; it’s engineered tokenomics where each chapter burn makes supply scarcer. The HODL Furnace rewards believers with 70% APY, while the Roarblood Vault ignites viral adoption with 10% referral rewards.

Where comparisons like BullZilla vs Dogecoin get spicy is in design. Dogecoin is iconic but static, while BullZilla evolves by design, weaving myth and mechanics. For anyone scanning the best meme coin opportunities 2025, it’s clear: this beast isn’t built for hype alone—it’s built for domination.

2. Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN)

Fartcoin sounds like a joke, and that’s the point. It’s ridiculous branding has struck a chord with retail traders who thrive on turning humor into financial gains. Social media has embraced $FARTCOIN with meme challenges, TikTok clips, and trading competitions, keeping the token in the spotlight. For meme hunters, it’s easily one of the top meme coins to invest in this week.

Beyond the humor, its tokenomics feature deflationary burns and community rewards that incentivize holding. Analysts watching the following big meme coin signals note that Fartcoin benefits from low entry prices, making it accessible for newcomers. While it lacks the long-term staking power of BullZilla, $FARTCOIN proves that cultural virality can sometimes outperform traditional fundamentals.

3. Degen ($DEGEN)

Degen embraces volatility with open arms. It’s a token made for risk-takers who thrive on adrenaline-filled pumps and dumps. Built as a self-aware gamble, it has become a staple among traders who view crypto as entertainment as much as investment. This approach has cemented $DEGEN as one of the top meme coins to invest in this week.

Its ecosystem often ties into NFT games and event-driven hype cycles, generating liquidity spikes that reward daring participants. Market analysts suggest it embodies the raw spirit of crypto speculation. While risky, its potential for explosive short-term gains has made it one of the best meme coin opportunities 2025 for thrill-seekers scanning meme coin screening charts.

4. Useless Coin ($USELESS)

Useless Coin leans hard into irony. Branding itself as “useless,” the token mocks traditional marketing while building a loyal community of holders who revel in the joke. Its transparent contract and commitment to fairness have attracted meme traders who enjoy satire layered with self-awareness.

Despite its tongue-in-cheek name, $USELESS has produced surprising market movements, proving once again that narrative drives value in meme land. For those tracking the top meme coins to invest in this week, Useless Coin delivers both humor and actual liquidity waves. Analysts call it one of the next big meme coin signals to watch, as irony often attracts unexpected staying power.

5. Apu Apustaja ($APU)

Apu Apustaja, or “Help Apu,” taps into one of the most enduring internet characters. Its wholesome origins have transformed into a strong token economy where community culture is everything. By leaning into nostalgia, $APU has become a recognizable staple in the meme coin arena.

Its fair distribution model has earned trust, while consistent social traction keeps liquidity flowing. Analysts list it among the best meme coin opportunities 2025 because it blends humor, familiarity, and market reliability. For those hunting the top meme coins to invest this week, Apu’s charm is undeniable, and its strong holder base suggests staying power.

6. Gigachad ($GIGA)

Gigachad is the embodiment of internet alpha culture. Inspired by the meme of the impossibly chiseled figure, $GIGA taps into themes of dominance, self-confidence, and viral masculinity. Its branding resonates with communities that love flex culture, turning the meme into a tradable badge of strength. This has propelled Gigachad into the conversation around the top meme coins to invest in this week.

Tokenomics center on scarcity, with structured burns and liquidity incentives fueling steady upward pressure. Analysts argue it could emerge as one of the best meme coin opportunities 2025, especially with its strong social presence and ability to capture trending humor. For traders watching next big meme coin signals, $GIGA’s combination of confidence culture and token utility positions it as a meme heavyweight.

Conclusion

Based on the latest research, the top meme coins to invest in this week are BullZilla, Fartcoin, Degen, Useless Coin, Apu Apustaja, and Gigachad. Each brings a unique style: humor, volatility, irony, nostalgia, or alpha-driven flex culture.

BullZilla, however, stands at the top. Its automatic price hikes, staking furnace, referral vault, and chapter burns elevate it beyond meme status into structured crypto mythology. Analysts comparing BullZilla vs Dogecoin agree—while Dogecoin started the meme coin era, BullZilla is refining it into a complete ecosystem.

The presale clock is ticking, ROI is climbing, and the roar only grows louder. Join before the next stage leaves you behind.

For More Information:

BZIL Official Website

Join BZIL Telegram Channel

Follow BZIL on X  (Formerly Twitter)

Frequently Asked Questions

How ta o find meme coin presale?

Most presales are announced on project websites and verified through blockchain explorers. Always cross-check before investing.

What is the best crypto presale to invest in 2025?

BullZilla’s live Stage 3-4 (404: Whale Signal Detected) presale is currently ranked among the best meme coin opportunities of 2025.

Which meme coin will explode in 2025?

BullZilla, Gigachad, and Apu Apustaja are strong candidates based on traction and narrative strength.

Which meme coin is best to buy right now?

BullZilla’s presale offers top ROI potential, while Fartcoin and Useless Coin deliver humor-fueled gains.

Do meme coins have a future?

Yes, particularly those with strong communities, structured burns, or cultural branding.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

