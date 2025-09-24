The post Looking to buy the next pullback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Royal Bank of Canada., (RY) operates as diversified financial service company worldwide. It operates through personal finance, commercial banking, wealth management & Insurance segments. It comes under Financial services sector & trades as “RY” ticker at NYSE. As discussed in the last article, RY extends impulse sequence against April-2025 low. Currently, it favors rally in 3 of (1) & expect next pullback to remain supported to see more upside. We like to buy the next correction in 3, 7 or 11 swings in (2) against April-2025 low. RY – Elliott Wave latest weekly view It ended (II) at $49.55 low in March-2020 & favors rally in III of (III). It ended I at $119.41 high in January-2022 & II at $77.90 low in October-2023 low as 0.618 Fibonacci retracement. Within I, it ended ((1)) at $78.31 high, ((2)) at $67.78 low, ((3)) at $108.09 high, ((4)) at $98.00 low & ((5)) at $119.41 high. Within II pullback, it placed ((W)) at $83.63 low, ((X)) at $104.72 high & ((Y)) at $77.90 low as double correction. Above II low, it placed ((1)) at $128.05 high in December-2024 high & ((2)) at $106.10 as zigzag in April-2025. Within ((1)), it ended (1) at $102.07 high, (2) at $93.97 low, (3) at $126.96 high, (4) at $120.26 low & (5) at $128.05 high. Within ((2)) pullback, it placed (A) at $117.63 low, (B) at $124.35 high & (C) at $106.10 low. RY – Elliott Wave view from 6.30.2025 Above ((2)) low, it favors rally in (1) of ((3)) & expect further upside before correcting in (2). Within (1), it ended 1 at $134.26 high, 2 at $127.38 low & favors rally in 3 of (1). It expects further upside 3 before it may start next pullback in 4, followed by final push to finish (1). It managed to erase the… The post Looking to buy the next pullback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Royal Bank of Canada., (RY) operates as diversified financial service company worldwide. It operates through personal finance, commercial banking, wealth management & Insurance segments. It comes under Financial services sector & trades as “RY” ticker at NYSE. As discussed in the last article, RY extends impulse sequence against April-2025 low. Currently, it favors rally in 3 of (1) & expect next pullback to remain supported to see more upside. We like to buy the next correction in 3, 7 or 11 swings in (2) against April-2025 low. RY – Elliott Wave latest weekly view It ended (II) at $49.55 low in March-2020 & favors rally in III of (III). It ended I at $119.41 high in January-2022 & II at $77.90 low in October-2023 low as 0.618 Fibonacci retracement. Within I, it ended ((1)) at $78.31 high, ((2)) at $67.78 low, ((3)) at $108.09 high, ((4)) at $98.00 low & ((5)) at $119.41 high. Within II pullback, it placed ((W)) at $83.63 low, ((X)) at $104.72 high & ((Y)) at $77.90 low as double correction. Above II low, it placed ((1)) at $128.05 high in December-2024 high & ((2)) at $106.10 as zigzag in April-2025. Within ((1)), it ended (1) at $102.07 high, (2) at $93.97 low, (3) at $126.96 high, (4) at $120.26 low & (5) at $128.05 high. Within ((2)) pullback, it placed (A) at $117.63 low, (B) at $124.35 high & (C) at $106.10 low. RY – Elliott Wave view from 6.30.2025 Above ((2)) low, it favors rally in (1) of ((3)) & expect further upside before correcting in (2). Within (1), it ended 1 at $134.26 high, 2 at $127.38 low & favors rally in 3 of (1). It expects further upside 3 before it may start next pullback in 4, followed by final push to finish (1). It managed to erase the…

Looking to buy the next pullback

2025/09/24
Royal Bank of Canada., (RY) operates as diversified financial service company worldwide. It operates through personal finance, commercial banking, wealth management & Insurance segments. It comes under Financial services sector & trades as “RY” ticker at NYSE.

As discussed in the last article, RY extends impulse sequence against April-2025 low. Currently, it favors rally in 3 of (1) & expect next pullback to remain supported to see more upside. We like to buy the next correction in 3, 7 or 11 swings in (2) against April-2025 low.

RY – Elliott Wave latest weekly view

It ended (II) at $49.55 low in March-2020 & favors rally in III of (III). It ended I at $119.41 high in January-2022 & II at $77.90 low in October-2023 low as 0.618 Fibonacci retracement. Within I, it ended ((1)) at $78.31 high, ((2)) at $67.78 low, ((3)) at $108.09 high, ((4)) at $98.00 low & ((5)) at $119.41 high. Within II pullback, it placed ((W)) at $83.63 low, ((X)) at $104.72 high & ((Y)) at $77.90 low as double correction. Above II low, it placed ((1)) at $128.05 high in December-2024 high & ((2)) at $106.10 as zigzag in April-2025. Within ((1)), it ended (1) at $102.07 high, (2) at $93.97 low, (3) at $126.96 high, (4) at $120.26 low & (5) at $128.05 high. Within ((2)) pullback, it placed (A) at $117.63 low, (B) at $124.35 high & (C) at $106.10 low.

RY – Elliott Wave view from 6.30.2025

Above ((2)) low, it favors rally in (1) of ((3)) & expect further upside before correcting in (2). Within (1), it ended 1 at $134.26 high, 2 at $127.38 low & favors rally in 3 of (1). It expects further upside 3 before it may start next pullback in 4, followed by final push to finish (1). It managed to erase the momentum divergence in RSI, indicates ((3)) in progress in October-2023 sequence. The current move is the part of ((3)) & expect rally to extend into $156.28 – $187.25 area. We like to buy every pullback in 3, 7 or 11 swings, when reach extreme area above April-2025 low.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/ry-elliott-wave-structure-looking-to-buy-the-next-pullback-202509231308

