The post Los Angeles Sparks To Open $150M Practice Facility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Exterior view of the Los Angeles Sparks practice facility in El Segundo, Calif. Los Angeles Sparks The Los Angeles Sparks announced plans Tuesday to build a new $150 million training and practice facility in El Segundo, Calif., a project the team says will open ahead of the 2027 WNBA season. At 55,000 square feet, the practice facility is being described as the largest single-team investment in women’s sports to date. It will be designed in partnership with global architecture and design firm Gensler, with Transwestern’s Sports & Entertainment Group overseeing land acquisition and development management. Amenities will include two regulation basketball courts, a circular locker room, a state-of-the-art weight room, hydrotherapy and spa suites, an outdoor recovery pool, nap rooms, and wellness areas for yoga and meditation. The Sparks also plan to move their business operations into the new facility, which will be outfitted by Studio Blitz, a women-run design firm. “We’re building a place where Sparks players can be at their best on and off the court,” said Eric Holoman, Managing Partner and Governor of the Los Angeles Sparks. “From cutting-edge training and recovery spaces to family and community areas, every corner of this facility was designed with them at the center. It reflects our commitment to our team, our fans, and the city of Los Angeles, and sets a new standard for what a professional sports organization can provide for its athletes.” Los Angeles Sparks Joins Practice Facilities Influx In The WNBA PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 19: Chelsea Gray #8 of the USA Basketball Women’s National Team shoots during a WNBA All-Star Game team practice at the Phoenix Mercury Practice Facility on July 19, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to… The post Los Angeles Sparks To Open $150M Practice Facility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Exterior view of the Los Angeles Sparks practice facility in El Segundo, Calif. Los Angeles Sparks The Los Angeles Sparks announced plans Tuesday to build a new $150 million training and practice facility in El Segundo, Calif., a project the team says will open ahead of the 2027 WNBA season. At 55,000 square feet, the practice facility is being described as the largest single-team investment in women’s sports to date. It will be designed in partnership with global architecture and design firm Gensler, with Transwestern’s Sports & Entertainment Group overseeing land acquisition and development management. Amenities will include two regulation basketball courts, a circular locker room, a state-of-the-art weight room, hydrotherapy and spa suites, an outdoor recovery pool, nap rooms, and wellness areas for yoga and meditation. The Sparks also plan to move their business operations into the new facility, which will be outfitted by Studio Blitz, a women-run design firm. “We’re building a place where Sparks players can be at their best on and off the court,” said Eric Holoman, Managing Partner and Governor of the Los Angeles Sparks. “From cutting-edge training and recovery spaces to family and community areas, every corner of this facility was designed with them at the center. It reflects our commitment to our team, our fans, and the city of Los Angeles, and sets a new standard for what a professional sports organization can provide for its athletes.” Los Angeles Sparks Joins Practice Facilities Influx In The WNBA PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 19: Chelsea Gray #8 of the USA Basketball Women’s National Team shoots during a WNBA All-Star Game team practice at the Phoenix Mercury Practice Facility on July 19, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to…

Los Angeles Sparks To Open $150M Practice Facility

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 07:07
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9524-1.28%
Sperax
SPA$0.009954-1.34%
SQUID MEME
GAME$34.2236+2.69%
Movement
MOVE$0.1155-2.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017126+6.35%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.68649-7.49%

Exterior view of the Los Angeles Sparks practice facility in El Segundo, Calif.

Los Angeles Sparks

The Los Angeles Sparks announced plans Tuesday to build a new $150 million training and practice facility in El Segundo, Calif., a project the team says will open ahead of the 2027 WNBA season.

At 55,000 square feet, the practice facility is being described as the largest single-team investment in women’s sports to date. It will be designed in partnership with global architecture and design firm Gensler, with Transwestern’s Sports & Entertainment Group overseeing land acquisition and development management.

Amenities will include two regulation basketball courts, a circular locker room, a state-of-the-art weight room, hydrotherapy and spa suites, an outdoor recovery pool, nap rooms, and wellness areas for yoga and meditation. The Sparks also plan to move their business operations into the new facility, which will be outfitted by Studio Blitz, a women-run design firm.

“We’re building a place where Sparks players can be at their best on and off the court,” said Eric Holoman, Managing Partner and Governor of the Los Angeles Sparks. “From cutting-edge training and recovery spaces to family and community areas, every corner of this facility was designed with them at the center. It reflects our commitment to our team, our fans, and the city of Los Angeles, and sets a new standard for what a professional sports organization can provide for its athletes.”

Los Angeles Sparks Joins Practice Facilities Influx In The WNBA

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 19: Chelsea Gray #8 of the USA Basketball Women’s National Team shoots during a WNBA All-Star Game team practice at the Phoenix Mercury Practice Facility on July 19, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Sparks’ plans arrive during a period of rapid investment in practice facilities across the WNBA, as franchises seek to match player needs with the resources that have long been standard in men’s leagues.

The Phoenix Mercury opened a $100 million, 58,000-square-foot facility in 2024 that includes two courts named after Diana Taurasi, hydrotherapy pools, a full kitchen, and lounge areas. That same year, the Seattle Storm unveiled their $64 million Center for Basketball Performance, the first practice facility in the league built from the ground up for a WNBA team. Before that, the Las Vegas Aces opened a 64,000-square-foot headquarters next door to the Raiders Headquarters in Henderson, Nevada.

Other franchises are following suit. The Indiana Fever have begun work on a $78 million Sports Performance Center in downtown Indianapolis, expected to open before the 2027 season and connected by skybridge to their home arena. The Chicago Sky are building a $38 million, 40,000-square-foot center scheduled for completion in 2026 through a public-private partnership. The New York Liberty recently announced an $80 million, 75,000-square-foot facility in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood, slated to open in 2027.

Portland, which is preparing to welcome an expansion WNBA franchise alongside its NWSL team, the Thorns, is also investing in a dual-use $150 million campus that will feature basketball and soccer facilities with shared wellness and recovery spaces.

Together, these projects mark a shift in the landscape of women’s basketball, signaling that ownership groups and investors are placing greater value on long-term player development and professional infrastructure. The Los Angeles Sparks’ facility, like others across the league, is intended not only as a training ground but as a statement about the future of women’s sports.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberta-rodrigues/2025/09/24/los-angeles-sparks-to-open-150m-practice-facility/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.66-0.49%
Suilend
SEND$0.4792-3.83%
Wink
LIKE$0.007791-5.38%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Partager
US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

PANews reported on September 25th that U.S. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins stated on "Mornings with Maria" that the SEC is working closely with the CFTC to advance market structure legislation, including joint roundtable discussions and future joint rulemaking. He emphasized the need for a clear regulatory framework for the cryptoasset market and the need for innovative exemptions to support the development of on-chain capital markets. Furthermore, the SEC will review IPO reporting requirements and diversify opportunities for retail investors to participate in private markets.
Union
U$0.010604+4.72%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1447+16.44%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01577+2.66%
Partager
PANews2025/09/25 07:41
Partager
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) is increasing its stock repurchase program from $1 million to $100 million, following board approval on Wednesday.
1
1$0.014781+15.70%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001659-5.63%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/09/25 06:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

U.S. Senate Banking Committee Releases List of Participants for Crypto Tax Hearing

The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in October is 91.9%.