Losses Extend to Nearly 8% for the Week

Historical data around Bitcoin Magazine’s annual U.S. Bitcoin Conference has shown a clear pattern of poor price performance for bitcoin during and just after the event. The indicator didn’t disappoint in 2025, with bitcoin BTC$111,846.73 struggling in late May/early June alongside and then following this year’s Las Vegas conference.

The logic behind that price action isn’t that hard to decipher: in the weeks leading up to the show, conference organizers — looking to sell tickets and generate media coverage — overhype the speakers and what are sure to be “massive” announcements.

What follows is the usual cast of influencers, bitcoin OGs and newcomers to the sector (this year the Trumps) extolling “freedom money,” “massive institutional and sovereign adoption,” and “bitcoin to the moon.”

How could the price do anything but dump?

Bitcoin Asia

For those not paying close attention, Bitcoin Magazine’s Bitcoin Asia conference took place this week in Hong Kong.

The featured speakers included Eric Trump, CZ, Adam Back, Balaji Srinivasan and David Bailey. Among the subject matter covered — you guessed it — “freedom money,” “massive institutional and sovereign adoption,” and “bitcoin to the moon.”

The price action: sharply lower.

At around $115,000 as attendees began arriving in Hong Kong earlier this week, bitcoin has tumbled to the current $108,400. This included about a 4% dive overnight in the U.S. (Friday in Hong Kong) as David Bailey and Eric Trump took the stage for a chat titled “Bitcoin Takes Over the World.”

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/29/bitcoin-hammered-below-usd109k-as-conference-indicator-strikes-again

