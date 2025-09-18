‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

LOVE ISLAND GAMES — Episode 201 — Pictured: Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images) Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images

We’ve got a text! It’s time for another season of Love Island Games. With fan-favorites returning in hopes of winning the $250,000 cash prize, read on to learn more about Love Island Games Season 2, including the release schedule so you don’t miss a second of drama.

Love Island Games is a spinoff in the Love Island franchise that first premiered in 2023. The show follows a similar format to the original series, but with one major twist: all contestants are returning Islanders from previous seasons of Love Island from around the world, including the USA, UK, Australia and more.

Another big difference is that games take on much more importance in Love Island Games than the mothership version, with the results “determining advantages, risks, and even who stays and who goes,” according to Peacock.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is taking over hosting duties for Love Island Games Season 2, replacing Love Island UK star Maya Jama who hosted the first season. Iain Stirling returns as the show’s narrator, while UK alum Maura Higgins will continue to host the Saturday show Love Island: Aftersun.

Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba were named the first-ever winners of Love Island Games in 2023. Justine had previously won Love Island USA Season 2 with Caleb Corprew, while Jack was a contestant on Love Island UK Season 4. In March 2024, Fowler announced on his Instagram story that he and Justine decided to remain “just friends.”

The Season 2 premiere revealed the first couples of the season: Andrea Carmona and Charlie Georgios, Andreina Santos-Marte and Tyrique Hyde, Garbi Denteh and Kendall Washington, Isaiah Campbell and Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr, Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray and Christopher “Chris” Seeley, and Solene Favreau and Mert Okatan.

Unfortunately, Lucinda Strafford and Josh Goldstein are both single and vulnerable. Both were given the “heartbroken” necklace. They have two days to pass the necklace to another Islander. Then, in 48 hours, the two Islanders wearing the necklace will be vulnerable.

The good news is you won’t have to wait long to return to Fiji. Here’s everything you need to know about the release schedule for the next three weeks.

LOVE ISLAND GAMES — Episode 201 — Pictured: (l-r) Isaiah Campbell, USA; Mert Okatan, Netherlands & Belgium; Lucinda Strafford, UK & Australia; Andrea Carmona, USA; Tyrique Hyde, UK; Andreina Santos, USA — (Photo by: Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images) Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images

New episodes of Love Island Games Season 2 will be released six days a week, except for Wednesdays, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

*The only exception is during season two’s premiere week, when fans will get a new episode every day, including Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Saturdays are dedicated to the official aftershow, Love Island: Aftersun, where host Maura Higgins (Love Island UK Season 5) will dive into the week’s drama, interview eliminated contestants and more. Love Island: Aftersun will also air at 9 p.m. ET /6 p.m. PT on Peacock each week.

What Is The Love Island Games Season 2 Release Schedule?

LOVE ISLAND GAMES — Episode 201 — Pictured: (l-r) Kay Kay Gray, USA; Christopher Seeley, USA — (Photo by: Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images) Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images

Check out the full Love Island Games Season 2 release schedule below:

Stay tuned for updates on the Season 2 finale, which will air in approximately three weeks.

Is Love Island Games Filmed In Real Time?

LOVE ISLAND GAMES — Pictured: Love Island Games Villa — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images) Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images

Love Island Games is not filmed in real time. Episodes are pre-recorded approximately one to two days before they premiere on Peacock.

According to Peacock, Love Island Games Season 2 will operate a little differently than before. “America will be able to affect the outcome of the game as they follow along with the season in real time and cast their votes, which will determine the players’ fates,” the streamer teased.

How To Watch Love Island Games Season 2

LOVE ISLAND GAMES — Episode 201 — Pictured: (l-r) Andrea Carmona, USA; Lucinda Strafford, UK & Australia; Josh Goldstein, USA; Mert Okatan, Netherlands & Belgium; Andreina Santos, USA; Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr, Malta; Tyrique Hyde, UK; Isaiah Campbell, USA — (Photo by: Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images) Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images

Love Island Games Season 2 is exclusively streaming on Peacock. To watch, you’ll need to sign up for a Peacock subscription. The Premium Monthly plan costs $10.99 per month (or $109.99 annually), while Premium Plus (no ads) is $16.99 per month (or $169.99 annually). Peacock is currently offering a promotion for both annual plans, where you get 12 months for the price of 10.

Can You Watch Love Island Games Season 2 For Free?

Yes! Peacock offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. To sign up, simply visit the Peacock registration page, enter your information and create an account. After your free trial ends, you’ll be charged based on your selected plan. Keep in mind that Peacock subscriptions automatically renew monthly unless canceled.

Who’s In The Love Island Games Season 2 Cast?

Love Island Games Season 2 Cast Courtesy of Peacock

On May 29, Peacock revealed the 10 returning islanders competing in the first round of Love Island Games.

Women:

Andrea Carmona from Love Island USA Season 6

Andreina Santos from Love Island USA Season 7

Garbi Denteh from Love Island Netherlands & Belgium Season 4

Kay Kay Gray from Love Island USA Season 5

Lucinda Strafford from Love Island UK Season 7, Love Island AUS Season 5

Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr from Love Island Malta Season 1

Solène Favreau from Love Island France Season 2

Men:

Charlie Georgiou from Love Island USA Season 7

Christopher Seeley from Love Island USA Season 7

Isaiah Campbell from Love Island USA Season 4

Josh Goldstein from Love Island USA Season 3

Kendall Washington from Love Island USA Season 6*, Love Island: Beyond the Villa* Season 2

Mert Okatan from Love Island Netherlands & Belgium Seasons 2 and 3

Tyrique Hyde from Love Island UK Season 10

Check out Peacock’s official cast teaser for Love Island Games Season 2 below.