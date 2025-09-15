The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) launched its Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI) platform for private funds, powered by Microsoft Azure, and facilitated its first transaction, the firm announced. DMI uses blockchain technology to support the full asset lifecycle—issuance, tokenization, distribution, post‑trade settlement and servicing—while aiming for interoperability with existing DLT solutions and traditional finance and […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/lseg-and-microsoft-develop-dmi-for-private-funds-enabling-tokenization-and-facilitating-first-transaction/