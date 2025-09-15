LSEG and Microsoft Develop DMI for Private Funds, Enabling Tokenization and Facilitating First Transaction

2025/09/15 20:16
BRC20.COM
Polytrade
The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) launched its Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI) platform for private funds, powered by Microsoft Azure, and facilitated its first transaction, the firm announced. DMI uses blockchain technology to support the full asset lifecycle—issuance, tokenization, distribution, post‑trade settlement and servicing—while aiming for interoperability with existing DLT solutions and traditional finance and […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/lseg-and-microsoft-develop-dmi-for-private-funds-enabling-tokenization-and-facilitating-first-transaction/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL) saw a 9.1% decline on Thursday after it revealed that it has integrated USDC on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), making it available for businesses and users on the remittance-based token's blockchain.
USDCoin
XRP
TokenFi
Fxstreet2025/06/13 07:20
Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy leads public companies with the largest Bitcoin reserves. The company continuously acquires BTC, impacting the corporate crypto landscape. Continue Reading:Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases The post Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin
PUBLIC
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:17
Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Major token unlock events totaling $790 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. Optimism leads the cliff unlock category, and Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple blockchain projects. Optimism leads large cliff unlocks Optimism dominates […]
Fasttoken
TokenFi
Major
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 20:46
