LSEG Debuts Blockchain Fund Platform with Microsoft

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 20:43
Key Notes

  • LSEG completes the first transaction on its new blockchain-based platform.
  • DMI targets private funds first, with plans to expand into other asset classes.
  • The UK’s tokenisation market is projected to triple by 2030.

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has reportedly launched its blockchain-based Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI) platform.

The group confirmed on September 15 that the platform completed its first live transaction.


MembersCap, a Bermuda-based investment manager, was the first to use DMI to raise capital for its tokenised MCM Fund 1. Archax, a Financial Conduct Authority–regulated digital securities exchange, acted as a nominee for the transaction.

The DMI platform is developed in partnership with Microsoft. It is designed to handle the entire lifecycle of an investment, from issuance to post-trade settlement and ongoing servicing, entirely on blockchain rails.

Initially focused on private funds, LSEG has hinted at its plan to broaden the platform’s scope to include other asset classes in the future. According to Bloomberg, the group aims to make private market transactions more efficient and transparent by using blockchain technology.

Tokenisation Gains Traction Across the UK

Tokenization is the process of creating digital representations of real-world assets such as stocks, bonds, or loans. The sector is quickly gaining attention among global regulators and institutional investors due to faster settlement, improved liquidity, and fractional ownership.

Nasdaq’s recent SEC filing highlights how tokenized securities can integrate into traditional markets while preserving investor protections.

However, challenges remain around regulation, valuation, and market structure.

The UK has emerged as a particularly active hub for these developments. The financial regulators have been working on comprehensive rules for crypto and digital securities.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has explicitly incorporated fund tokenisation into its pro-growth strategy, signalling strong regulatory support. Data from Grand View Research estimates that the UK tokenization market generated around $284 million in revenue in 2024.

According to the research firm’s analysis, the country’s tokenization market is expected to reach about $929 million by 2030. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 18.4%.

If LSEG’s new platform proves successful, it could increase the blockchain adoption in the mainstream capital markets.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice.

A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years.

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/lseg-blockchain-platform-private-funds/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
