LSEG Unveils Blockchain-based Platform – DMI, for Private Funds

LSEG introduces blockchain-based Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI) on a private funds basis, in an attempt to transform asset issuance, tokenization, and post-trade operations.

The platform is supported by Microsoft Azure that guarantees the scalability of the enterprise, security, and interoperability of traditional and digital finance.

Initial deal has been made: MembersCap is a platform that raises capital, which is an indicator of early adoption and institutional interest.

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has officially stepped into the blockchain industry and has opened its much-hyped Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI) platform. This is a blockchain-based project developed in partnership with Microsoft and is already operational and making its initial waves of transactions in closed markets- a move that would be seen as an unprecedented change in how institutional capital is going to circulate in the coming years.

LSEG Blockchain Bet Opens a New Era of Private Markets

The DMI platform will be a bold move by one of the most known financial institutions in the world to enter the digital assets market. The DMI is developed on the cloud platform, Microsoft Azure, to handle all the asset lifecycle, which includes issuing and tokenizing the asset, distributing the asset, settling the asset, and servicing it.

Not many blockchain projects are practical or even sandboxed, whereas DMI is already in operation and processing real-world transactions. Its modular and interoperable architecture enables it to interface well with other existing traditional financial systems and other distributed ledger technologies (DLTs), and essentially integrate TradFi and DeFi under a single institutional-grade umbrella. “This was not just a show of concept, LSEG is establishing the fundamental infrastructure of the future capital markets”, said industry observers.

A Game-Changing DMI

Complete Full-Spectrum Blockchain Applicability in Private Funds

The first area on which LSEG has a new platform is on the private markets, which are usually opaque and illiquid. DMI helps to overcome the historical inefficiency and digitizes the workflow and allows the real-time service and settlement of assets. The funds placed in the platform now can be found in LSEG Workspace, an already in use tool, which already has thousands of professional investors around the world.

With this integration, capital raising among the General Partners (GPs) is drastically simplified as now they can now interface with qualified investors at scale in a well-known digital space, not burdened by the friction of earlier processes.

Microsoft Azure-Powered Security, Scale and Speed

The fact that DMI is based on Microsoft Azure has provided it with military-grade security measures, high availability, and geographical and asset class scale capacity. The deep integration with the LSEG other data and analytics products is also made possible with the use of Azure that allows the user to have a unified experience between the digital and traditional assets.

As a strategic partner, Microsoft focused on the transformational quality of the partnership. “The people are not only transferring data but redefining global finance” Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President of Worldwide Financial Services at Microsoft said.

First Live Transaction Signals Strong Institutional Buy-In

The initial success of the platform was swift: MembersCap used the DMI platform to run its primary fundraise of MCM Fund 1, where Archax, a licensed digital asset exchange, served as the nominee of one of the most prominent Web3 foundations. This historic deal proves that the DMI is not just a theory, but already being applied in regulated deals in high value zones to move capital.

Another important participant in the alternate investments, EJF Capital, has also committed as an early adopter. Some of their money will soon be in operation on DMI, and this will again testify to the faith of the institutions in the system.

