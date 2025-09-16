LSEG Unveils Blockchain-based Platform – DMI, for Private Funds

Par : Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/16 00:28
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10338-1.43%

Key Takeaways:

  • LSEG introduces blockchain-based Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI) on a private funds basis, in an attempt to transform asset issuance, tokenization, and post-trade operations.
  • The platform is supported by Microsoft Azure that guarantees the scalability of the enterprise, security, and interoperability of traditional and digital finance.
  • Initial deal has been made: MembersCap is a platform that raises capital, which is an indicator of early adoption and institutional interest.

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has officially stepped into the blockchain industry and has opened its much-hyped Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI) platform. This is a blockchain-based project developed in partnership with Microsoft and is already operational and making its initial waves of transactions in closed markets- a move that would be seen as an unprecedented change in how institutional capital is going to circulate in the coming years.

LSEG Blockchain Bet Opens a New Era of Private Markets

The DMI platform will be a bold move by one of the most known financial institutions in the world to enter the digital assets market. The DMI is developed on the cloud platform, Microsoft Azure, to handle all the asset lifecycle, which includes issuing and tokenizing the asset, distributing the asset, settling the asset, and servicing it.

Not many blockchain projects are practical or even sandboxed, whereas DMI is already in operation and processing real-world transactions. Its modular and interoperable architecture enables it to interface well with other existing traditional financial systems and other distributed ledger technologies (DLTs), and essentially integrate TradFi and DeFi under a single institutional-grade umbrella. “This was not just a show of concept, LSEG is establishing the fundamental infrastructure of the future capital markets”, said industry observers.

lseg

A Game-Changing DMI

Complete Full-Spectrum Blockchain Applicability in Private Funds

The first area on which LSEG has a new platform is on the private markets, which are usually opaque and illiquid. DMI helps to overcome the historical inefficiency and digitizes the workflow and allows the real-time service and settlement of assets. The funds placed in the platform now can be found in LSEG Workspace, an already in use tool, which already has thousands of professional investors around the world.

With this integration, capital raising among the General Partners (GPs) is drastically simplified as now they can now interface with qualified investors at scale in a well-known digital space, not burdened by the friction of earlier processes.

Read More: Coinbase CEO: UK Crypto Ad Ban Triggers Unexpected Backlash

Microsoft Azure-Powered Security, Scale and Speed

The fact that DMI is based on Microsoft Azure has provided it with military-grade security measures, high availability, and geographical and asset class scale capacity. The deep integration with the LSEG other data and analytics products is also made possible with the use of Azure that allows the user to have a unified experience between the digital and traditional assets.

As a strategic partner, Microsoft focused on the transformational quality of the partnership. “The people are not only transferring data but redefining global finance” Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President of Worldwide Financial Services at Microsoft said.

lseg lseg-and-microsoft-azure

First Live Transaction Signals Strong Institutional Buy-In

The initial success of the platform was swift: MembersCap used the DMI platform to run its primary fundraise of MCM Fund 1, where Archax, a licensed digital asset exchange, served as the nominee of one of the most prominent Web3 foundations. This historic deal proves that the DMI is not just a theory, but already being applied in regulated deals in high value zones to move capital.

Another important participant in the alternate investments, EJF Capital, has also committed as an early adopter. Some of their money will soon be in operation on DMI, and this will again testify to the faith of the institutions in the system.

Read More: What Are the Reasons Behind Today’s Crypto Market Crash?

The post LSEG Unveils Blockchain-based Platform – DMI, for Private Funds appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

The update builds on the company’s earlier launch of PayPal links, a feature that lets users generate personalized, one-time payment […] The post PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins appeared first on Coindoo.
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/15 23:55
Partager
Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

The post Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto inflows benefited from a weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data last week, pushing investments to $3.3 billion. It came as US economic data elevated Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto’s role as an alternative asset class. Sponsored Sponsored US Economic Data Drives Crypto Inflows to $3.3 Billion Last Week The latest CoinShares report shows crypto inflows rose to $3.3 billion last week, a significant recovery after the $352 million outflows for the week ending September 6. The correction followed price gains across individual crypto tokens, pushing total assets under management (AuM) to $239 billion. Notably, this was the highest level since the early August all-time high of $244 billion. CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, ascribes the trend reversal to weaker-than-expected US economic data last week. Among them was the CPI (Consumer Price Index), which, at 2.9% YoY, aligned with market expectations. “Digital asset investment products returned to inflows last week, totaling $3.3 billion, following weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data,” read an excerpt in the latest report. For regions such as Germany, Friday saw the second-largest daily crypto inflows on record. Meanwhile, Bitcoin stole the show, attracting $2.4 billion in inflows. This was the largest weekly crypto inflows since July. Sponsored Sponsored Nevertheless, short-bitcoin products recorded modest outflows, bringing their AuM down to just $86 million. Ethereum Breaks 8 Days of Consecutive Outflows However, the key highlight in last week’s inflows was Ethereum, which broke a successive streak of negative outflows. It bucked the trend against the 8-day pattern to record four straight days of inflows last week. This brought their inflows to $646 million. Crypto Inflows Last Week. Source: CoinShares Report In hindsight, Ethereum had been the main cause of the weekly net outflows ending on September 6. Therefore, the change seen in crypto inflows and outflows over the past several weeks suggests capital…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194122-2.06%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,017.15-0.38%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.208-0.90%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:04
Partager
Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot has introduced a hard cap of 2.1B DOT tokens, which will reduce issuance every two years, ending indefinite annual issuance under its previous inflationary system, thereby reshaping tokenomics while aligning with long-term scarcity.
Capverse
CAP$0.15313+0.14%
Polkadot
DOT$4.134-4.70%
SCARCITY
SCARCITY$0.0737-9.68%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/15 23:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Britse beurs brengt private fondsen naar de blockchain

XRP Investors Defy the Market Trend: ProfitableMining Helps XRP Holders Earn $6,875 Daily