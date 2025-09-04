LTC vs XRP: Litecoin Calls Ripple ‘Unwanted,’ Analyst Claps Back

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/04 16:31
Capverse
CAP$0.06944+0.44%
XRP
XRP$2.8391-0.68%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-2.33%
Litecoin
LTC$111.13-1.21%
Jable
JAB$0.0013-0.38%

Ripple’s XRP token has once again been dragged into crypto’s ongoing tribal battles after being ridiculed as “unwanted” by the Litecoin (LTC) official X account.

The jab triggered a storm of reactions, with traders, analysts, and community members pushing back, pointing to XRP’s top-three position in global market cap rankings as evidence that there’s still lots of love for it.

Community Clash Rekindles Old Divides

The exchange began when the Litecoin account shared a tongue-in-cheek post declaring XRP “weighed and found unwanted.” The quip, complete with a gavel emoji, was criticized even by some LTC supporters. “You win by promoting yourself, not attacking others,” one user wrote, while others called the stunt “cringe.”

Analyst CrediBULL Crypto also weighed in, dismissing the argument as “unwanted,” “silly and nonsensical.” He further stated:

The expert argued that market participants usually vote with their dollars, noting the Ripple token’s $168.4 billion market cap utterly dwarfs LTC’s $8.6 billion. This vast difference in scale was not lost on other commentators either, with one user, Phil, posting, “170.54B Mc $XRP vs 8.60B $LTC Mc… We’re done.”

The episode highlights a long-running fault line in crypto. Last month, attorney John Deaton claimed that XRP was “the most hated by institutions, most loved by retail,” with critics arguing that its pre-mined supply and governance structure make it overly centralized. However, supporters insist the skepticism is rooted in rivalry from Bitcoin and Ethereum advocates.

Litecoin’s diss also arrives as the project celebrates its own milestones. As of July, the network had processed over 300 million transactions in 2025, seen a record hashrate of 2.7 PH/s, and secured new integrations across PayPal, Venmo, and Telegram Wallet. Institutional interest is also growing, with ETF applications pending in the U.S.

Market Reality

Despite LTC’s strong fundamentals, XRP remains the more valuable asset by a wide margin. At the time of this writing, XRP was trading at $2.83, down 5.6% over the past week and underperforming the broader market’s 1.6% decline.

Still, its nearly $170 billion capitalization makes it the third-largest cryptocurrency globally, with only BTC and ETH ahead. Technical analysts see potential for further gains, with traders such as CRYPTOWZRD projecting a move toward $4.50 if current support at $2.47 holds.

Meanwhile, Litecoin is currently changing hands at $111.27 after slipping 1.9% in the last seven days, placing it at #28 by market cap. It has gained nearly 70% over the past year but remains more than 70% below its 2021 all-time high of $410.

The post LTC vs XRP: Litecoin Calls Ripple ‘Unwanted,’ Analyst Claps Back appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

The post Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto may be entering its final calm before a storm of regulatory activity in Washington. According to Ron Hammond, Head of Policy and Advocacy at Wintermute, this week could be the last “quiet week” before Congress returns with a packed agenda that directly impacts the digital asset industry. Congress Returns With Heavy Agenda After a month-long recess in August, lawmakers are back in Washington, facing a possible shutdown at the end of September. But crypto is also high on the list. The Senate is preparing its own version of a market structure bill, a framework that could define how digital assets are regulated in the US. Unlike the House, which already passed the bipartisan Clarity Act earlier this year, the Senate wants to draft its own approach. A first draft is expected by mid-to-late September. Hammond noted that while a shutdown could delay progress, momentum is strong, and key committees are preparing to review the bill in the fall. Market Structure Bill: What to Expect The House has been working on market structure for nearly eight years, but the Senate only began serious hearings this year. Hammond explained that senators want more ownership of the process and may revise definitions around ancillary assets and decentralization tests. If progress continues, a Senate vote could happen in late October or early November, with the possibility of the House taking it up before Christmas. That means the bill could either be passed by year-end or pushed into 2026. TradFi vs. Crypto: The Tokenization Battle Beyond market structure, another hot topic is tokenization of traditional assets. Citadel and other Wall Street players have voiced skepticism, warning of risks. On the other hand, firms like Galaxy Digital are embracing tokenized securities. Hammond said the debate is intensifying in DC, with the SEC hinting at guidance on tokenized equities soon. Banks Push Back Against Stablecoins Banks are becoming more aggressive in their lobbying. Their main concern? Interest-bearing stablecoins. Banks fear these could drain deposits from the financial system. While earlier compromises had limited stablecoin issuers, banks now want additional restrictions that close off affiliates, brokers, and dealers from offering them. This puts them directly at odds with the crypto industry, which argues stablecoins bring efficiency, transparency, and lower costs for cross-border payments. Odds of Passage Prediction markets put the chance of a market structure bill becoming law this year at around 40%, but Hammond thinks the odds are higher. “The right people are talking,” Hammond said, adding that bipartisan buy-in increases the likelihood of progress. If Hammond is correct, the calm is ending. By late fall, crypto could see its most consequential regulatory shifts yet. Between the Senate’s market structure draft, stablecoin debates, and tokenization rules, the next few months may set the foundation for how digital assets operate in the US for years to come.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09947-0.38%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21418-0.20%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01303-1.58%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:20
Partager
Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.351-0.72%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1818-20.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0122-1.92%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:22
Partager
Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017039-3.83%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:28
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

Bad actors are using Ethereum smart contracts to deploy malware: ReversingLabs

ABTC's IPO is a roller coaster ride, adding another "crypto ATM" to the Trump family