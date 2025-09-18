LTP Expands Liquidity Distribution with FX and Digital Asset Integration

2025/09/18 23:59
TLDR

  • LTP bridges digital assets and FX markets, offering unified market access to institutional clients.
  • The partnership with Gold-i improves global liquidity distribution for institutional investors.
  • LTP’s technology provides low-latency connectivity for efficient, real-time trading.
  • LTP enables seamless access to both traditional and digital asset markets for hedge funds and brokers.

LTP, a Hong Kong-based digital asset prime broker, announced the expansion of its liquidity services to include traditional foreign exchange (FX) and contracts for difference (CFD) markets. This strategic move bridges the gap between digital assets and traditional financial markets, providing institutional clients access to a wider range of trading venues and liquidity sources.

LTP’s infrastructure, which supports both centralized and decentralized exchanges, allows hedge funds, family offices, brokers, and professional trading firms to access a unified platform. This development enables clients to efficiently manage and trade across multiple asset classes from one connection, streamlining their operations and enhancing market access.

Unified Access to Digital and Traditional Markets

LTP’s unified approach allows institutional clients to trade across digital asset exchanges, FX liquidity pools, and OTC venues with a single connection. This expanded access offers multiple benefits, particularly for institutional investors looking to diversify their portfolios and strategies. By aggregating liquidity from both digital and traditional markets, LTP ensures that clients receive optimal pricing and deep liquidity.

The enhanced platform also simplifies the operational aspects of trading by providing centralized clearing and reporting. Clients can now consolidate their risk, positions, and profit-and-loss data across markets, reducing complexity and increasing efficiency.

“LTP is supporting FX clients as they expand into digital assets, bridging the gap between traditional and crypto markets,” said Jack Yang, Founder and CEO of LTP. He emphasized that the integration helps institutional clients access secure and scalable liquidity across asset classes.

Advanced Trading Technology for Institutional Clients

One of the key features of LTP’s platform is its advanced trading technology, which includes institutional-grade APIs, ultra-low latency connectivity, and automated execution capabilities. These technological advantages allow clients to execute trades quickly and efficiently, ensuring they can respond to market changes in real-time.

LTP’s platform also supports customized algorithmic trading, allowing clients to design and execute complex strategies.

The infrastructure is built to handle large volumes of trades, making it an ideal solution for hedge funds, brokers, and other institutional players in both the FX and digital asset spaces.

Partnering with Gold-i to Expand Liquidity Distribution

LTP’s partnership with UK-based fintech provider Gold-i is central to its expansion of FX and digital asset liquidity distribution. Through the integration of Gold-i’s MatrixNET platform, LTP can now offer seamless connectivity to institutional clients via a FIX API. This collaboration increases the global reach of LTP’s liquidity pools, providing clients with access to a wider variety of trading opportunities across both crypto and FX markets.

Gold-i’s MatrixNET platform enables smooth and cost-effective distribution of liquidity, making it easier for LTP to manage and support its institutional clients. The platform’s flexibility and efficiency also ensure that clients can access liquidity quickly and securely.

“LTP is a hugely successful prime broker, with a particularly impressive track record in crypto,” said Tom Higgins, CEO of Gold-i. “We are very excited that they selected Gold-i as one of their distribution partners.”

The post LTP Expands Liquidity Distribution with FX and Digital Asset Integration appeared first on CoinCentral.

