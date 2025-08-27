Lumia Partners with Alchemy to Ensure Institutional-Grade Network Infrastructure

Lumia, the oracle layer of Web3, which also acts as the liquidity layer, has announced a strategic partnership with Alchemy, a top-level blockchain development platform. This partnership aims at upgrading the existing core infrastructure of Lumia by using Alchemy’s Remote Procedure Call (RPC) nodes. This upgrade will greatly enhance the speed and credibility of Lumia and will also enable it to scale; especially within the institutional space and high-end blockchain developers.

Upgrading to an Industry-Grade Infrastructure

The highly competitive and performance-centric world of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) asks for best performance. For Lumia, which aims to become a reliable source of liquidity in Web3, the industry has to be industry-grade.

RPC nodes are the gateways that allow applications to communicate with the blockchain networks. RPCs are a known name and a time-tested infrastructure in the industry, known for their performance and security.

By integrating Alchemy in its infrastructure and leveraging RPC, Lumia ensures two things: One, it has a flawless infrastructure, and second, it is ready to become the industry-leading platform, a hub for partners and builders to leverage its low-latency network.

Alchemy’s Track Record of Performance and Security

Alchemy has established itself as a go-to platform for Web3 development. It provides development tools for blockchain development and thousands of applications and platforms rely on the platform for providing their services in a reliable manner.

Alchemy’s reputation is built on providing developers and platforms with seamless tools which enable their users to enjoy performance, speed, and security. RPCs are known to have higher speeds as compared to conventional node infrastructure which often lags in consistency in speed and performance.



This partnership is not just an infrastructure update for Lumia; it will position the platform as an industry leader where more and more institutions and developers find confidence in building their applications and platforms.

Lumia – The Future Hub of On-Chain Liquidity



Partnering with Alchemy is one of the proactive steps that Lumia is taking to future-proof its infrastructure. As the DeFi world is maturing, it is attracting a large pool of institutional investors. With institutions, there is always high liquidity, but they expect same level of security and performance as they get in mainstream financial institutions.

Strengthening its infrastructure by integrating the best-in-the-market technology, Lumia is preparing to take on institutions that are looking to be a part of in on-chain liquidity. Institutional involvement means high-liquidity and high-frequency operations, and Lumia seems well prepared increased load on the platform.

Conclusion:

Lumia has announced its partnership with Alchemy in a bid to upgrade its infrastructure. The aim is to leverage the RPC node technology that not only will boost the efficiency and frequency of operations but will empower Lumia with industry-grade secure and scalable technology foundations. For developers, platforms, and institutions, Lumia has now become a go-to platform to develop their next big DeFi application or platform.