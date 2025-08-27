Lumia Partners with Alchemy to Ensure Institutional-Grade Network Infrastructure

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 17:30
Lumia
LUMIA$0.2933+5.20%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4363+0.97%
blockchain-innovation main

Lumia, the oracle layer of Web3, which also acts as the liquidity layer, has announced a strategic partnership with Alchemy, a top-level blockchain development platform. This partnership aims at upgrading the existing core infrastructure of Lumia by using Alchemy’s Remote Procedure Call (RPC) nodes. This upgrade will greatly enhance the speed and credibility of Lumia and will also enable it to scale; especially within the institutional space and high-end blockchain developers. 

Upgrading to an Industry-Grade Infrastructure

The highly competitive and performance-centric world of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) asks for best performance. For Lumia, which aims to become a reliable source of liquidity in Web3, the industry has to be industry-grade.

RPC nodes are the gateways that allow applications to communicate with the blockchain networks. RPCs are a known name and a time-tested infrastructure in the industry, known for their performance and security.

By integrating Alchemy in its infrastructure and leveraging RPC, Lumia ensures two things: One, it has a flawless infrastructure, and second, it is ready to become the industry-leading platform, a hub for partners and builders to leverage its low-latency network. 

Alchemy’s Track Record of Performance and Security

Alchemy has established itself as a go-to platform for Web3 development. It provides development tools for blockchain development and thousands of applications and platforms rely on the platform for providing their services in a reliable manner. 

Alchemy’s reputation is built on providing developers and platforms with seamless tools which enable their users to enjoy performance, speed, and security. RPCs are known to have higher speeds as compared to conventional node infrastructure which often lags in consistency in speed and performance.

This partnership is not just an infrastructure update for Lumia; it will position the platform as an industry leader where more and more institutions and developers find confidence in building their applications and platforms.

Lumia – The Future Hub of On-Chain Liquidity


Partnering with Alchemy is one of the proactive steps that Lumia is taking to future-proof its infrastructure. As the DeFi world is maturing, it is attracting a large pool of institutional investors. With institutions, there is always high liquidity, but they expect same level of security and performance as they get in mainstream financial institutions. 

Strengthening its infrastructure by integrating the best-in-the-market technology, Lumia is preparing to take on institutions that are looking to be a part of in on-chain liquidity. Institutional involvement means high-liquidity and high-frequency operations, and Lumia seems well prepared increased load on the platform. 

Conclusion:

Lumia has announced its partnership with Alchemy in a bid to upgrade its infrastructure. The aim is to leverage the RPC node technology that not only will boost the efficiency and frequency of operations but will empower Lumia with industry-grade secure and scalable technology foundations. For developers, platforms, and institutions, Lumia has now become a go-to platform to develop their next big DeFi application or platform.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

PANews reported on June 19 that Joseph Lubin, CEO of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, wrote: "Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger. It allows anyone to view,
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.6743+6.84%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5417+3.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068+10.21%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:19
Partager
Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins

Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins

PANews reported on June 21 that Nick Tomaino, founder of 1confirmation, posted on the X platform that the market value of the top six Meme coin projects in the Ethereum
SIX
SIX$0.02203+3.28%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
L1
L1$0.007973+0.54%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 21:18
Partager
A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%.

A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%.

Author: Octoshi.eth Compiled by Tim, PANews By participating in points events and investing in real income agreements, I was making about $500,000 a month, which sounds crazy. The following article will explain the sources of income. This is my current allocation, and my average annualized rate of return is 78%. While my estimate is conservative, a large portion of it is based on activity points, which makes it highly predictive. The first source of income was participating in Plasma. I deposited $2.3 million and bought $125,000 worth of XPL tokens at $500 million FDV. Taking into account a 90-day investment cycle and the current $5.7 billion valuation on Hyperliquid, my annualized return is 217%. XLP is aiming for $10 billion! The second source of income is a passive position that provides immediate liquidity so that I can jump in at any time when I find new income opportunities or interesting trades. The operation is simple: I just need to deposit money into the Morpho fund, which currently earns an annualized rate of return of 10%. The next source of revenue is Euler Finance’s Spark mining activity on Unichain, from which OP token incentives can be obtained. Under the current circumstances, the annualized rate of return is 27% (Euler does not display OP rewards), which is actually quite high considering the relatively low risk. The next one is Theo Network, a new player that just went online not long ago. They've introduced a points system, which I'm very optimistic about. There are no private PY transactions, so everyone can participate with peace of mind and will not feel cheated. Pray that the annualized rate of return can reach 30% Next up is Neutrl. This project hasn’t officially launched yet, but it offers a private transaction with different options. I chose to lock my funds for 12 months to get a fixed annualized rate of return of 30%. Maybe it will be online soon? The next source of income is MorphoLabs' RLP arbitrage, which currently has an actual annualized yield of 33% (with high volatility), and has not yet included Resolv point rewards, which are expected to add an additional 10% annualized yield. The last one is Open Eden. Although I am optimistic about this project, I have to reduce my holdings due to the decline in profitability of the revolving lending strategy due to rising interest rates (but I will increase my holdings again soon). With an FDV of $300 million, I estimate an annualized return of approximately 50%. $500,000 per month and an average annualized return of 78%—both of which are speculative and heavily influenced by Plasma—proved to be a very wise investment.
MemeCore
M$0.42249-3.77%
Threshold
T$0.01625+2.78%
RealLink
REAL$0.05772+1.38%
Partager
PANews2025/08/27 17:23
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins

A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%.

H100 Group bought 46.22 BTC and currently holds a total of 957.5 BTC

SOL Strategies Tops $1B Delegated SOL as 7,000 Wallets Back its Upcoming Nasdaq Uplisting