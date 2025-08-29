Luxxfolio Transitions to Litecoin Treasury with $72M Funding Goal

TLDR

Luxxfolio, a Canadian company, has filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus to raise CAD $100 million (about US$72.6 million). The firm plans to use the funds to increase its Litecoin holdings. This marks a major shift from Bitcoin mining to establishing a Litecoin treasury.

Luxxfolio’s Transition to Litecoin Treasury

Luxxfolio has officially moved away from Bitcoin mining and focused on expanding its Litecoin treasury. In July, the company became the first publicly traded firm to anchor its treasury in Litecoin. This transition is part of its broader strategy to increase Litecoin adoption and create a long-term investment in the cryptocurrency.

The company aims to raise up to CAD $100 million in the next 25 months. These funds will be raised through securities offerings. CEO Tomek Antoniak sees the filing as an essential step to capitalize on growth opportunities and strengthen its LTC infrastructure.

The move will allow Luxxfolio to expand its Litecoin treasury and remain flexible in its investment strategy.

Luxxfolio’s Litecoin Holdings and Future Strategy

Luxxfolio’s shift to a Litecoin treasury includes a significant increase in its LTC holdings. After a $2.5 million private placement, the firm expanded its reserves to 20,084 LTC. This increase reflects the company’s commitment to growing its Litecoin holdings, with plans to further bolster its treasury.

As of March 31, 2025, the company expects its holdings to rise to around 75,539 LTC. This represents a 151.6% yield per Litecoin share. Luxxfolio’s unique strategy emphasizes the value of Litecoin as a stable treasury asset, especially in comparison to Bitcoin.

This move aligns Luxxfolio with other firms embracing cryptocurrency treasuries, including Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin-focused firm. However, Luxxfolio’s strategy focuses on Litecoin as a long-term asset for its treasury growth.

Expanding Cryptocurrency Treasuries

Luxxfolio joins a growing trend of companies diversifying their cryptocurrency holdings. In addition to Bitcoin and Litecoin, other companies are expanding their treasuries to include other digital assets like Ethereum and BNB. As this trend grows, Litecoin is expected to become a prominent asset in the corporate treasury space.

Luxxfolio’s pivot to a Litecoin treasury sets the stage for its future growth, despite ongoing financial challenges. The company aims to use this move to stabilize its operations and increase shareholder value.

