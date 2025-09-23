The post Lyno AI Draws Whales While ADA Stalls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale scene of September 2025 is characterized by a few excellent projects. Lyno AI has been at the forefront, attracting key investors because the ADA of Cardano is not doing well in terms of governance delay and a price of $0.86. This turn represents an important shift in the behaviour of whales and the sentiment in the market towards altcoins and tokenized ETFs. Stable developments in ADA are indicative of frustrations regarding slow upgrades and ETF losses. The investors are reluctant because the token clings to the ground yet is not recording much momentum. In the meantime, the presale market is gaining momentum with such projects as Lyno AI, BullZilla, Layer Brett, PepeNode, and Maxi Doge producing more and more traction and institutional interest. Lyno AI: The Whale Magnet is on the brink of boom. Lyno AI presale is at the Early Bird phase and has a very attractive price of 0.05 per token and the next level is 0.055. A total of 661,198 tokens have already been sold which has raised $33,059 out of an ultimate target price of $0.10. Whales and institutions are taking strong interest in this performance. More sophisticated AI-based cross-chain arbitrage allows Lyno to enable mass market access to previously large player-only profit opportunities. Smart contracts of the project are audited by Cyberscope , which forms the basis of investor confidence. The tokenomics are heavy-handed, and there is a burn of 30% protocol fee and fee sharing to holders. The giveaway by Lyno also encourages presale buyers who buy tokens of a minimum value of 100 dollars to win a share of 100K tokens that are equally shared among ten investors. This also contributes to FOMO because shoppers rush to get a place before the price increases. Summary: Get yourself ahead of the wave.… The post Lyno AI Draws Whales While ADA Stalls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale scene of September 2025 is characterized by a few excellent projects. Lyno AI has been at the forefront, attracting key investors because the ADA of Cardano is not doing well in terms of governance delay and a price of $0.86. This turn represents an important shift in the behaviour of whales and the sentiment in the market towards altcoins and tokenized ETFs. Stable developments in ADA are indicative of frustrations regarding slow upgrades and ETF losses. The investors are reluctant because the token clings to the ground yet is not recording much momentum. In the meantime, the presale market is gaining momentum with such projects as Lyno AI, BullZilla, Layer Brett, PepeNode, and Maxi Doge producing more and more traction and institutional interest. Lyno AI: The Whale Magnet is on the brink of boom. Lyno AI presale is at the Early Bird phase and has a very attractive price of 0.05 per token and the next level is 0.055. A total of 661,198 tokens have already been sold which has raised $33,059 out of an ultimate target price of $0.10. Whales and institutions are taking strong interest in this performance. More sophisticated AI-based cross-chain arbitrage allows Lyno to enable mass market access to previously large player-only profit opportunities. Smart contracts of the project are audited by Cyberscope , which forms the basis of investor confidence. The tokenomics are heavy-handed, and there is a burn of 30% protocol fee and fee sharing to holders. The giveaway by Lyno also encourages presale buyers who buy tokens of a minimum value of 100 dollars to win a share of 100K tokens that are equally shared among ten investors. This also contributes to FOMO because shoppers rush to get a place before the price increases. Summary: Get yourself ahead of the wave.…

Lyno AI Draws Whales While ADA Stalls

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 19:24
Boom
BOOM$0.00791-3.94%
GET
GET$0.00622-3.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08561-1.86%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24129-5.55%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.0000131-4.30%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1254-1.41%
Cardano
ADA$0.821-1.08%

The presale scene of September 2025 is characterized by a few excellent projects. Lyno AI has been at the forefront, attracting key investors because the ADA of Cardano is not doing well in terms of governance delay and a price of $0.86. This turn represents an important shift in the behaviour of whales and the sentiment in the market towards altcoins and tokenized ETFs.

Stable developments in ADA are indicative of frustrations regarding slow upgrades and ETF losses. The investors are reluctant because the token clings to the ground yet is not recording much momentum. In the meantime, the presale market is gaining momentum with such projects as Lyno AI, BullZilla, Layer Brett, PepeNode, and Maxi Doge producing more and more traction and institutional interest.

Lyno AI: The Whale Magnet is on the brink of boom.

Lyno AI presale is at the Early Bird phase and has a very attractive price of 0.05 per token and the next level is 0.055. A total of 661,198 tokens have already been sold which has raised $33,059 out of an ultimate target price of $0.10. Whales and institutions are taking strong interest in this performance. More sophisticated AI-based cross-chain arbitrage allows Lyno to enable mass market access to previously large player-only profit opportunities. Smart contracts of the project are audited by Cyberscope , which forms the basis of investor confidence.

The tokenomics are heavy-handed, and there is a burn of 30% protocol fee and fee sharing to holders. The giveaway by Lyno also encourages presale buyers who buy tokens of a minimum value of 100 dollars to win a share of 100K tokens that are equally shared among ten investors. This also contributes to FOMO because shoppers rush to get a place before the price increases.

Summary: Get yourself ahead of the wave.

The synergistic approach of innovative AI technology, cross-chain execution, and solid governance makes Lyno AI gain momentum over ADA and others that are stagnating. The presale provides a unique opportunity to be involved early with support of Cyberscope audits and the expanding whale interest. The investors have to move fast to purchase into the Early Bird stage of Lyno AI before the price increases to be at 0.055 and beyond. There is no time to lose, grab a handful of $LYNO tokens and be in a good position to explode when the time is right.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Contact Details:

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/5-hottest-presales-in-2025-lyno-ai-draws-whales-while-ada-stalls/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0.01566+109.91%
MAY
MAY$0.04012-1.73%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02369--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Partager
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08561-2.00%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011927+12.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01219+0.32%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:00
Partager
Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

The post Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A Bitcoin-themed tram is running in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum. The tram features notable Bitcoin branding as it traverses the city, serving as a public promotion of cryptocurrency adoption. A Bitcoin-themed tram has been revealed by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino as operating in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum and highlighting the region’s growing embrace of digital assets. The tram features Bitcoin branding and imagery as it travels through the Italian city. Milan has increasingly become a showcase for blockchain-related events and promotions, reflecting Italy’s growing interest in digital assets. Major Italian cities have hosted conferences and industry gatherings that highlight the country’s ambition to play a role in Europe’s digital asset ecosystem. Local adoption of crypto payments has been steadily increasing, supported by Italy’s fintech and innovation agenda. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-themed-tram-lugano-switzerland/
B
B$0.35446-16.44%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9614-0.02%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03848-5.08%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

The Cloud Mining Revolution of 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and More Cryptocurrencies at Zero Cost