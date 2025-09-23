Lyno AI Draws Whales While ADA Stalls

The presale scene of September 2025 is characterized by a few excellent projects. Lyno AI has been at the forefront, attracting key investors because the ADA of Cardano is not doing well in terms of governance delay and a price of $0.86. This turn represents an important shift in the behaviour of whales and the sentiment in the market towards altcoins and tokenized ETFs.

Stable developments in ADA are indicative of frustrations regarding slow upgrades and ETF losses. The investors are reluctant because the token clings to the ground yet is not recording much momentum. In the meantime, the presale market is gaining momentum with such projects as Lyno AI, BullZilla, Layer Brett, PepeNode, and Maxi Doge producing more and more traction and institutional interest.

Lyno AI: The Whale Magnet is on the brink of boom.

Lyno AI presale is at the Early Bird phase and has a very attractive price of 0.05 per token and the next level is 0.055. A total of 661,198 tokens have already been sold which has raised $33,059 out of an ultimate target price of $0.10. Whales and institutions are taking strong interest in this performance. More sophisticated AI-based cross-chain arbitrage allows Lyno to enable mass market access to previously large player-only profit opportunities. Smart contracts of the project are audited by Cyberscope , which forms the basis of investor confidence.

The tokenomics are heavy-handed, and there is a burn of 30% protocol fee and fee sharing to holders. The giveaway by Lyno also encourages presale buyers who buy tokens of a minimum value of 100 dollars to win a share of 100K tokens that are equally shared among ten investors. This also contributes to FOMO because shoppers rush to get a place before the price increases.

Summary: Get yourself ahead of the wave.

The synergistic approach of innovative AI technology, cross-chain execution, and solid governance makes Lyno AI gain momentum over ADA and others that are stagnating. The presale provides a unique opportunity to be involved early with support of Cyberscope audits and the expanding whale interest. The investors have to move fast to purchase into the Early Bird stage of Lyno AI before the price increases to be at 0.055 and beyond. There is no time to lose, grab a handful of $LYNO tokens and be in a good position to explode when the time is right.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Contact Details:

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.