Lyno AI Emerges as Top Crypto Presale for September 2025

2025/09/18 19:34
Lyno AI is dominating the crypto presale market in September. Its state-of-the-art AI-based cross-chain arbitrage platform has drawn a huge number of investors. The project is at its Early Bird phase and provides traders with an opportunity to apply complex algorithms that previously were reserved by institutions.

Exceptional Demand Reflects Lyno AI’s Unique Edge

Early Bird presale is 0.050 per token. To date, 632,398 tokens have been sold and 31,462 raised. The second step will increase the price to $0.055 with the ultimate target being 0.100. This pricing scheme will motivate early investors to purchase now before the price of the token increases. When you purchase at least 100 dollars in tokens, you can enter the Lyno AI Giveaway and win a portion of 100,000, and it will be divided among ten winners of the lottery.

Arbitrage AI and Cross-Chain Power Revolution.

Its AI intelligence is the primary benefit of the platform. It scans over 15 networks automatically to trade opportunities. This cross-chain power allows ordinary investors to access those tools that were previously exclusive to large entities. Lyno AI has overlaid the security, which is verified by Cyberscope , and therefore the security of trades is secure. It also refunds 30 percent of the charges to those holding the token. The AI identifies optimal routes, optimizes expenses, and exchanges in seconds, which are milliseconds.

Conclusion: Secure Your Spot Before the Surge

Bitcoin is about $120,000 right now. Other analysts believe that the Lyno AI token may increase to 2700%. Investors are informed to move quickly. Lyno AI is good with new tech, good security and good rewards and hence this presale is very crucial. Purchase during the Early Bird phase and beat the anticipated price increase. It is your opportunity with an audited by Cyberscope Lyno AI to view the future of AI-powered crypto arbitrage.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Contact Details:

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/lyno-ai-emerges-as-top-crypto-presale-for-september-2025/

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions

Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions

Ripple partners with DBS and Franklin Templeton to launch RLUSD-backed trading and lending solutions for institutional investors.   Ripple has teamed up with DBS and Franklin Templeton to launch a new trading and lending platform powered by Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. This collaboration aims to create a more efficient financial ecosystem for institutional investors.  Through this […] The post Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
