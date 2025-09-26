Lyno AI is an example of advanced artificial intelligence and decentralized finance combined that produces an autonomous decision engine to execute cross-chain arbitrage. It is a platform that is solving the liquidity inefficiency problem in DeFi by enabling real-time risk evaluation and trade execution across 15 blockchains. With Ethereum projected to reach $5,000 by 2025, […] The post Lyno AI Is What Happens When ChatGPT Meets DeFi appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Lyno AI is an example of advanced artificial intelligence and decentralized finance combined that produces an autonomous decision engine to execute cross-chain arbitrage. It is a platform that is solving the liquidity inefficiency problem in DeFi by enabling real-time risk evaluation and trade execution across 15 blockchains. With Ethereum projected to reach $5,000 by 2025, […] The post Lyno AI Is What Happens When ChatGPT Meets DeFi appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Lyno AI Is What Happens When ChatGPT Meets DeFi

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/26 16:10
Lyno AI is an example of advanced artificial intelligence and decentralized finance combined that produces an autonomous decision engine to execute cross-chain arbitrage. It is a platform that is solving the liquidity inefficiency problem in DeFi by enabling real-time risk evaluation and trade execution across 15 blockchains. With Ethereum projected to reach $5,000 by 2025, Lyno AI stands to make the technology more accessible to people in new markets.

$LYNO Solves 2024’s Liquidity Gaps — AI Arbitrage in Milliseconds on DeFi

In 2024, DeFi registered a massive 4.6-billion total value locked on Solana, however, arbitrage business remains disaggregated across networks. Lyno AI uses machine learning to scan liquidity pools and token prices within milliseconds and detects discrepancies, which manual traders fail to notice. This method solves liquidity gaps of 2024 on exchanges such as Uniswap using optimized slippage.

$LYNO’s Neural AI Outruns ChatGPT — Flash Loans, 2500 ETH Trades & 1600% Surge Potential

The neural networks of Lyno AI are an advanced version of the ChatGPT that automatically identifies profitable routes and assesses the volatility and bridge risks. Combined with Chainlink oracles to provide price feeds from reliable sources, the system runs flash loan trades with no initial capital requirements, with an example of a 12-second, profitable by 2,500 ETH pairs. The projections of Ethereum surges by analysts apply the same 1600 percent upside to Lyno AI since it has multi-layer security and a fee-sharing business structure.

$LYNO Early Bird at $0.05 — 100K Giveaway + 100x Goal, Tokens Selling Fast

The Lyno AI Early Bird presale is at the cost of $0.050 per token, followed by the pre sale at 0.055. As of today, 778,843 tokens have been sold, and 38,942 of these were raised to a final goal of 0.100. Early adopters that invest more than 100 dollars can claim the Lyno AI Giveaway, which provides an opportunity to win 100K shared among 10 participants.

$LYNO Presale: AI + DeFi on 15+ Chains, Cyberscope Audited & 1600% Growth Forecast — Don’t Miss the Next Dogecoin Moment

Lyno AI works with Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and 12 other EVM-compatible networks and allows arbitrage to flow smoothly. Community governance enables the $LYNO owners to vote on upgrades and fee structures, and 30% of fees are used to cover staking rewards and token buy-backs. The protocol is audited by Cyberscope to provide multi-layered security to transparently and automatically operated operations.

Lyno AI is at the forefront of integrating AI accuracy with DeFi effectiveness, and analysts predict the growth to increase 1600 per cent just like Dogecoin had its boom- now those that missed the last boom have this chance. Those who want to invest in tokens should rush and buy them during presale before the prices rise and institutional buying gains momentum. Get your presence at lyno.ai to interact with this cross-chain protocol.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/  

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway 

Contact Details:
LYNO AI
[email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Lyno AI Is What Happens When ChatGPT Meets DeFi appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
The address that shorted BTC during the Luna crash spent $9.829 million to buy WBTC

The address that shorted BTC during the Luna crash spent $9.829 million to buy WBTC

PANews reported on September 26th that according to on-chain analyst Ai Yi, despite the market decline following the bearish call by legendary trader Eugene, another well-known smart money address purchased 89.44 WBTC, spending a total of $9.829 million USDT at an average price of $109,897. This address previously shorted BTC during the LUNA/UST crash, generating a profit of $5.16 million and profiting $13.293 million by bottom-fishing in BTC and ETH. The address's most recent BTC reduction was at $115,000.
Bitcoin
BTC$109.518,68-1,88%
Terra
LUNA$0,1337-2,33%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$109.545,11-1,88%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 16:17
Partager
With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Two rails went live this week for real-world finance on XRPL: redemptions from tokenized Treasury funds into RLUSD and a validator list cutoff that lands in four days. Both change operations now. RLUSD becomes a live redemption rail for tokenized funds Ripple and Securitize now let holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL redeem fund […] The post With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout? appeared first on CoinChapter.
XRP
XRP$2,747-2,90%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01773+4,41%
RealLink
REAL$0,06202--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 15:34
Partager
Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Ethereum holders are shifting attention to Based Eggman $GGs, a new crypto token presale making waves in the crypto presale list of 2025 among the top crypto presales.
Waves
WAVES$0,957-3,87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01147-3,53%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:30
Partager

The address that shorted BTC during the Luna crash spent $9.829 million to buy WBTC

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Digital Autonomy: Why On-Chain Sovereignty Is the Cornerstone of the Next Civilization

Altseason or Bitcoin Season? Key Bitcoin Market News 2025 for Traders