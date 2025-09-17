Lyno AI Presale Surpasses $25k Milestone as Professional Traders Recognize Opportunity

Lyno AI presale has already reached a significant mark of $25,000, which has already drawn attention to the professional traders in the context of the trading volume of the crypto market in September, which reached 168 billion. The Early Bird phase is going on with a token price of $0.050, it has received 498,224 tokens sold, and it has collected 24,911 dollars. Investors are encouraged to move on the next upcoming price hike to $0.055.

Pro Traders Spot a Rare Opportunity

The insiders of the industry that succeeded in predicting the 2025 outburst of Dogecoin propelled by ETFs, now recognize Lyno AI as the next revenue-producing asset. The millisecond-response arbitrage bots of Lyno AI execute safely on 15+ blockchains and provide institutional-level advantages to the retail investors. Its clear fees of 30 percent redistribution as a staker makes it more attractive to trading plans of professional levels.

Reasons why Lyno AI is taking off.

Lyno proposes the next generation AI-powered cross-chain arbitrage to give retail trading an even playing field. The smart contracts audited by Cyberscope on the platform provide trusted security. Autonomous AI works 24 hours, making trades in milliseconds. Having a single connection with key networks, such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and others, Lyno breaks the limitations of liquidity fragmentation other traders face. Its 30 percent commissions with stakers form a reward system that is sustainable.

Another event that Lyno AI conducts during the presale is a giveaway. The people who invest more than 100 dollars in tokens will get an opportunity to get a portion of a 100K reward, divided among 10 investors. This also encourages early participation.

Conclusion: Act Before It Surges Higher

Lyno AI presale is an infrequent opportunity to participate in an exclusive, swift, and professional-grade arbitrage system that is taking off with professional traders. Having sold almost half a million tokens and a final target price of $0.10, the investors need to rush and grab the tokens before the price increases. The best entry to this audited, AI-driven innovation that will define the future of crypto trading is Early Bird pricing.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
