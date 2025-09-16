Lyno AI Price Up 15% in a Week – Best AI Tokens To Buy Next

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 19:18
The token price of Lyno AI increased by 15% within a one-week period, as it was in the Early Bird presale phase. This presale is taking off well, with 497,974 tokens sold and 24,898 raised to date. The investor is encouraged to act fast because the price will be driven up to $0.055 at the next level.

The AI Crypto Market Is Thermostating.

The AI token market cap is around 24-27 billions, and such prominent market participants as Render and NEAR can use the DePIN trends. Lyno AI stands out as the first of its kind with advanced cross-chain arbitrage AI-powered features. Its groundbreaking neural networks provide institutional-grade smartness in the hands of retail clients.

Lyno AI Leads with Cross-Chain Arbitrage.

Lyno AI provides the execution of trades in less than a second and safe, multi-layered smart contracts, audited by Cyberscope . Its platform trades real-time arbitrage opportunities on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Optimism, among over a dozen blockchains. It provides a local trader, particularly in Southeast Asia, with a competitive advantage never seen before and sophisticated risk management and automated profit distribution.

Early Bird Presale Details You Can’t Miss

Early Bird presale of Lyno AI is currently priced at $0.050 per token and has already sold close to half a million tokens. The overall fundraising goal will be $0.10, and the second presale step will increase the token price to $0.055. Buyers who buy more than 100 during the presale have the opportunity to enter a prize drawing wherein they can win 10,000 Lyno tokens, one of a 100,000-token pool given out to ten winners.

Conclusion: Secure Lyno AI Before It Surges

Lyno AI is leading the pack in AI-powered, cross-chain arbitrage with good presale results and institutional support. During the Early Bird stage, investors need to take action when the price is low before the market becomes widely known and before a rush ensues. There is no risky participation, and smart contracts are audited by Cyberscope, so Lyno AI is a resolute purchase on the next wave of AI crypto tokens.

