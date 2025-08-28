Lyno AI Pushes Arbitrage Vision & Ozak AI Targets 4,000%, But BlockDAG Turns Token2049 Into A Real-Time Reward Event

Advertisement





Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Some crypto presales aim for potential, but a few are already making moves. Ozak AI offers low-cost entry with high-return appeal, while Lyno AI uses AI to automate arbitrage across EVM chains. Both have found early traction, yet BlockDAG stands out by prioritizing visibility over quiet growth.

With a 2049% bonus tied to Token2049 Singapore, $385 million raised, and over 25.5 billion coins sold, BlockDAG isn’t just participating, it’s leading. Its 2,900 ROI since batch 1 makes it more than a presale. It’s a statement. The best crypto presale may already be decided.

BlockDAG Turns Token2049 Bonus Into A Power Move

Token2049 Singapore is more than a conference. Rather, it’s the epicentre of crypto’s global attention. It’s where deals are made, narratives are shaped, and the next cycle’s winners are put on display. In this context, BlockDAG didn’t wait quietly in the wings. Instead, it launched a limited-time 2049% bonus ahead of the event, instantly shifting the spotlight.

Clearly, this wasn’t a casual marketing move. It was a calculated signal. With that in mind, $385 million has been raised, over 25.5 billion BDAG sold, and the presale is now in batch 30 at $0.03. BlockDAG is already proving its traction.

By contrast, aligning this bold offer with Token2049, BlockDAG made a decisive play. Whereas most projects rely on whispers, decks, and handshakes, BlockDAG went public and loud. It turned the event into a launchpad, not just for visibility, but for dominance. Meanwhile, countless projects are showcasing concepts and future roadmaps. In contrast, BlockDAG rewards participation in real-time. Its momentum isn’t built on potential; it’s built on performance.

Lyno AI: The AI-Powered Presale Making Moves

Lyno AI is gaining real momentum, with over 341 million tokens already snapped up and $17,076 raised in its early presale. Currently priced at $0.050 per token, the project has announced a price increase to $0.055 in the next round, prompting early participants to act before the window closes.

At its core, what sets Lyno apart is its AI-driven arbitrage system. Designed to scan over 15 EVM-compatible chains, it identifies and exploits pricing inefficiencies in real time. In practice, the system utilizes smart contracts and flash loans to automate trades, eliminating the need for user intervention and providing a hands-off approach to crypto arbitrage.

In addition, backed by a Cyberscope audit and equipped with protective features such as multi-signature access, circuit breakers, and slippage controls, Lyno combines performance with security. Furthermore, with a 100,000-token giveaway also live, Lyno AI is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about presales of the year.

Ozak AI: Turning Small Bets into Big Outcomes

Ozak AI is gaining traction as one of the few presales designed for small holders aiming for major upside. Specifically, with a token price of just $0.005, even a $100 entry unlocks 20,000 tokens. If realised, at a projected $1 future value, that turns into $20,000, showcasing the kind of ROI that draws serious attention. Over $2 million has already been raised, and token demand continues to climb.

Importantly, what gives Ozak its edge is the fusion of AI technology with user-friendly execution. Its system automates decision-making across complex data sets without requiring any technical knowledge from users. From there, predictive modelling and real-time signal processing allow the AI to do the heavy lifting, while users benefit from its output.

Last Say

Lyno AI offers an AI-powered system for hands-free arbitrage, while Ozak AI appeals to small holders looking for high returns. Both are gaining early interest, but BlockDAG is already turning attention into traction.

With $385 million raised, a 2049% bonus launched ahead of Token2049, and a 2,900% ROI since batch 1, BlockDAG has moved beyond promise into performance. It didn’t wait to be discovered; it showed up with results.

For those seeking the best crypto presale backed by timing, scale, and visibility, BlockDAG isn’t just participating. It’s setting the tone for what comes next.

