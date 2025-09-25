M2 Capital invested $20 million in Ethena’s ENA token as the protocol’s TVL neared $15 billion, with growing institutional backing from global crypto investors. M2 Capital, the investment arm of UAE-based M2 Holdings, invested $20 million in ENA, the governance token for Ethena, a crypto-native synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum. M2 Holdings, a conglomerate with digital asset exposure across custody, investment and wealth management, plans to integrate Ethena (ENA) products into client offerings through its affiliate, M2 Global Wealth Limited, according to a Thursday announcement. “M2’s investment in Ethena marks another important step forward for the Middle East’s most sophisticated digital asset investors,” said Kim Wong, managing director and head of treasury at M2 Holdings.Read more M2 Capital invested $20 million in Ethena’s ENA token as the protocol’s TVL neared $15 billion, with growing institutional backing from global crypto investors. M2 Capital, the investment arm of UAE-based M2 Holdings, invested $20 million in ENA, the governance token for Ethena, a crypto-native synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum. M2 Holdings, a conglomerate with digital asset exposure across custody, investment and wealth management, plans to integrate Ethena (ENA) products into client offerings through its affiliate, M2 Global Wealth Limited, according to a Thursday announcement. “M2’s investment in Ethena marks another important step forward for the Middle East’s most sophisticated digital asset investors,” said Kim Wong, managing director and head of treasury at M2 Holdings.Read more

M2 Capital backs Ethena with $20M ENA token investment

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/25 19:47
Ethena
ENA$0.5752-4.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01178-3.44%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002248-2.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08154-4.54%

M2 Capital invested $20 million in Ethena’s ENA token as the protocol’s TVL neared $15 billion, with growing institutional backing from global crypto investors.

M2 Capital, the investment arm of UAE-based M2 Holdings, invested $20 million in ENA, the governance token for Ethena, a crypto-native synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum.

M2 Holdings, a conglomerate with digital asset exposure across custody, investment and wealth management, plans to integrate Ethena (ENA) products into client offerings through its affiliate, M2 Global Wealth Limited, according to a Thursday announcement.

“M2’s investment in Ethena marks another important step forward for the Middle East’s most sophisticated digital asset investors,” said Kim Wong, managing director and head of treasury at M2 Holdings.

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
Multichain
MULTI$0.03724+0.97%
Partager
PANews2025/09/25 20:22
Partager
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 20:04
Partager
Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen launched an AI agent that aims to redefine how traders interact with blockchain data. AI agents are increasingly redefining crypto trading. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Nansen launched its own agent, Nansen AI. The agent will analyze wallets, explain portfolio…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1157-6.84%
SUN
SUN$0.026235-8.07%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/25 20:37
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Robinhood US to List WLFI

South Korea's ruling party establishes digital asset task force to draft stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation