Macau Monetary Authority's Huang Shanwen: The "Digital Macau Pataca" project plans to start sandbox testing at the end of the year

PANews reported on August 30th that, according to Jinshi, Huang Shanwen, Acting Chairman of the Administrative Committee of the Monetary Authority of Macao, stated at the 7th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Financial Development Forum on August 30th that Macao is actively promoting the development of the "Digital Pataca" project, planning to launch sandbox testing by the end of the year and strengthen the connection between interbank data and the digital RMB. In the future, the interconnection of digital currencies between the Greater Bay Area and Macao will be achieved, promoting financial innovation and coordinated development.
