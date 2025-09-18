Machine Learning in Java: Getting Started with DeepLearning4J, Tribuo, and Smile

In this article, we’ll explore what machine learning is and how to apply it effectively using Java, with hands-on examples and practical libraries.
For a long time, Java wasn’t considered the go-to language for machine learning - Python dominated the space with libraries like TensorFlow and PyTorch. \n However, Java has powerful tools for ML:DeepLearning4J, Tribuo, and Smile, allowing developers to build models directly within the JVM ecosystem.
In this article, we’ll explore how to use these libraries, show practical examples, and compare their strengths and weaknesses.
Here’s a full working Java program demonstrating training, prediction, and evaluation using DL4J:
// 1. Define the neural network configuration MultiLayerConfiguration conf = new NeuralNetConfiguration.Builder() .seed(123) .updater(new Nesterovs(0.1, 0.9)) .list() .layer(new DenseLayer.Builder() .nIn(4) // 4 input features .nOut(3) // hidden layer size .activation(Activation.RELU) .build()) .layer(new OutputLayer.Builder() .nOut(3) // 3 output classes .activation(Activation.SOFTMAX) .build()) .build(); MultiLayerNetwork model = new MultiLayerNetwork(conf); model.init(); MultiLayerNetwork model = new MultiLayerNetwork(conf); model.init(); // 2. Prepare training data (features and one-hot labels) INDArray input = Nd4j.create(new double[][]{ {0.1, 0.2, 0.3, 0.4}, {0.5, 0.6, 0.7, 0.8}, {0.9, 1.0, 1.1, 1.2}, {1.3, 1.4, 1.5, 1.6}, {1.7, 1.8, 1.9, 2.0} }); INDArray labels = Nd4j.create(new double[][]{ {1, 0, 0}, {0, 1, 0}, {0, 0, 1}, {1, 0, 0}, {0, 1, 0} }); DataSet trainingData = new DataSet(input, labels); // 3. Train the model int nEpochs = 1000; for (int i = 0; i < nEpochs; i++) { model.fit(trainingData); } // 4. Make predictions INDArray testInput = Nd4j.create(new double[][]{ {0.2, 0.3, 0.4, 0.5} // new example }); INDArray output = model.output(testInput); System.out.println("Predicted probabilities: " + output); int predictedClass = Nd4j.argMax(output, 1).getInt(0); System.out.println("Predicted class: " + predictedClass); // 5. Evaluate model on training data Evaluation eval = new Evaluation(3); // 3 classes INDArray predicted = model.output(input); eval.eval(labels, predicted); System.out.println(eval.stats()); }
How it works:
MutableDataset<Label> dataset = new MutableDataset<>(); dataset.add(new Example<>(new Label("spam"), Map.of("text", "Win a free prize!"))); dataset.add(new Example<>(new Label("ham"), Map.of("text", "Let's meet tomorrow."))); Trainer<Label> trainer = new SGDTrainer(); Model<Label> model = trainer.train(dataset);
double[][] x = {{1}, {2}, {3}, {4}}; double[] y = {1.1, 1.9, 3.0, 4.1}; OLS ols = OLS.fit(x, y); System.out.println("Prediction for 5: " + ols.predict(new double[]{5}));
Use cases:
Mini Case Study: Retail Shelf Monitoring
A retail company wants to automatically detect empty shelves using store cameras. DL4J’s CNN can process images from cameras to identify missing products.
Use cases:
Mini Case Study: Fraud Detection in Finance
MutableDataset<Label> dataset = new MutableDataset<>(); dataset.add(new Example<>(new Label("fraud"), Map.of("amount", 1000, "country", "NG"))); dataset.add(new Example<>(new Label("legit"), Map.of("amount", 50, "country", "US"))); Trainer<Label> trainer = new SGDTrainer(); Model<Label> model = trainer.train(dataset); Example<Label> newTransaction = new Example<>(null, Map.of("amount", 500, "country", "NG")); Label prediction = model.predict(newTransaction); System.out.println("Predicted: " + prediction.getLabel());
Use cases:
Mini Case Study: Customer Segmentation
import smile.clustering.KMeans; double[][] data = { {5.2, 10}, {6.5, 12}, {1.0, 2}, {1.2, 3}, {7.0, 11} }; KMeans kmeans = KMeans.fit(data, 2); // 2 clusters int[] labels = kmeans.getLabels(); System.out.println("Cluster assignments: " + Arrays.toString(labels));
| Library | Best for | Example Tasks | Notes | |----|----|----|----| | DL4J | Deep learning, GPU tasks | Image recognition, NLP, time-series | High learning curve, enterprise-ready | | Tribuo | Classical ML | Classification, regression, anomaly detection | Easy to integrate in microservices | | Smile | Analytics & prototyping | Clustering, regression, statistics | Lightweight, fast, less focus on deep learning |
Java’s ML ecosystem is robust and evolving rapidly:
With these libraries, Java developers can build modern machine learning applications without leaving the JVM ecosystem, whether it’s enterprise AI, fintech analytics, or user behavior modeling.