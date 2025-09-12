Madrid Will Host Watch Out, Bitcoin! 2025 in Early October

  • Madrid prepares to host Watch Out, Bitcoin! 2025.
  • The three-day forum will combine discussions on decentralization with art, sovereignty, and freedom.
  • The main language of the event is Spanish.

From October 3 to 5, 2025, the Spanish capital will become the main center of bitcoin discussions with Watch Out, Bitcoin! 2025. This is stated in a press release shared by the event team with Incrypted.

The organizers call this event not just a conference, but a platform for “free, critical, and deep conversations about bitcoin”.

Over the course of three days, participants will be able to share ideas, learn about new tools, and discuss the strongest projects built exclusively around bitcoin, according to the information provided.

The organizers emphasized:

According to the representatives of the event, this year’s program has received new accents:

  • Bitcoin Art Zone is a gallery of works inspired by the ideas of decentralization, technology, and digital sovereignty;
  • Sovereignty Workshops practical workshops with tools to protect privacy and increase control over one’s participation in the network;
  • University Spaces cooperation with universities to introduce the younger generation to the philosophy of bitcoin.

The press release states that since its inception, Watch Out, Bitcoin! has become a space for dialogue between economists, developers, investors, activists, and content creators. Previously, it has hosted such well-known figures as Juan Ramón Rallo, Miguel Anxo Bastos, Lunaticoin, Luis Miguel Ortiz, and Cristina Carrascosa.

In 2025, the organizers promised an equally influential line-up of speakers, whose announcements will appear on the event’s website and social media.

The team stressed that the event is organized by Watch Out, Freedom! and the Decentralized community. Its goal is to create a space where bitcoin is seen not as a product but as an ethical, technical, and philosophical phenomenon of digital sovereignty.

The program includes:

  • October 3 (Friday): practical workshops;
  • October 4-5 (Saturday and Sunday): presentations, panel discussions, debates, and an exhibition area of projects;
  • Exclusive networking areas for participants and guests.

The event will be held mainly in Spanish (70%) and partially in English (30%).

The organizers noted that Watch Out, Bitcoin! stands out among numerous crypto events in the world for its depth and honesty:

Tickets are available on the official website.

