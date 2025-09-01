MAGACOIN FINANCE Outpaces Cardano and Bitcoin in Presale Demand With SEI Trending Next

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 11:56
SEI
SEI$0.2783-3.60%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,126.62-0.54%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006201-7.83%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20279-3.60%
Triathon
GROW$0.0245+10.85%

As August 2025 ends, investors are shifting their attention to the altcoins, creating new momentum in the sector. While Bitcoin and Cardano remain the institutional anchors, it’s MAGACOIN FINANCE’s presale that appears to be causing the most stir this season. Due to overwhelming demand exceeding the allocation and strong interest from the retail community, the project has quickly gained traction. At the same time, SEI is becoming the next trending altcoin as technical signals and ecosystem growth take hold.

Bitcoin’s consolidation

As the value of Bitcoin holds steady around $110,000, its new all-time highs from this summer continue to impress. According to experts, traders who expect better multiples usually rotate towards altcoins after a period of Bitcoin strength.  With strong ETFS flows, stable positioning from institutions and the Bitcoin narrative having taken hold, the relatively less room for upside could be Bitcoin. Due to this shift, altcoin watchlists are growing beyond BTC for Q4 2025.

Cardano’s steady progress

Cardano, priced at roughly $0.86, is expected to trade within a range of $0.85 to $1.10 through September. With XRP’s latest surge, the momentum could potentially lead to a 50% gain. Despite ADA technical resistance hurdles, whales noted accumulation on-chain. The network’s ecosystem benefits from upgrades to the governance, node releases and cross-chain bridge efforts which strengthen the network. Cardano remains a respected choice for infrastructure projects, but traders are now looking at newer tokens capable of quicker growth.

MAGACOIN FINANCE presale momentum

MAGACOIN FINANCE presale quickly gaining ground as the most talked-about event of 2025. The oversubscription in all its rounds has seen its community grow on Reddit and Telegram in leaps and bounds. Thanks to its meme-driven cultural branding and solid roadmap, MAGACOIN FINANCE is an accessible and trustworthy project, unlike merely speculative coins. Analysts believe that the combination of the above makes it a speculative addition to Bitcoin and Cardano. With allocation windows closing quickly, many traders view this as the cultural and financial aspect of this cycle.

SEI trending next

Analysts are adding SEI to their watchlist alongside Bitcoin, Cardano, and MAGACOIN FINANCE. The recent surge in whale inflows is sparking increased trading momentum and is bringing renewed interest to its DeFi liquidity pools and NFT partnerships. Technical indicators are showing SEI approaching breakout levels, and forecasts indicate neat upside with adoption. Traders believe SEI could be one of the mid-cap tokens to gain traction in Q4 2025.

Conclusion

Cardano is gradually gaining ground, while Bitcoin plays the anchor; however, the demand for MAGACOIN FINANCE’s presale had created a significant headline in late August. Next up is SEI as investors blend institutional credibility, cultural speculation, and mid-cap momentum into strategies. Both assets demonstrate how 2025’s altcoin season is being shaped by established networks, while also representing early-stage opportunities.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:


 Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access
 Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
 Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Outpaces Cardano and Bitcoin in Presale Demand With SEI Trending Next appeared first on Blockonomi.

Source: https://blockonomi.com/magacoin-finance-outpaces-cardano-and-bitcoin-in-presale-demand-with-sei-trending-next/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BTC whale now holds $3.8B in ETH, analysts call it maturity

BTC whale now holds $3.8B in ETH, analysts call it maturity

During a 12-hour buying spree over the weekend, the “Bitcoin OG” whale gobbled up 96,859 spot Ether after selling 4,000 Bitcoin. The “Bitcoin OG,” which began rotating its $11.4 billion fortune to Ether in August, has continued buying ETH over the weekend and now holds $3.8 billion of it, onchain data shows. In its latest move, the Bitcoin whale sold 4,000 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $435 million, exchanging it for 96,859 spot Ether over a 12-hour splurge, Lookonchain said in a post on Sunday. The whale then deposited another 1,000 Bitcoin into decentralized exchange Hyperliquid on Monday, potentially for more ETH buying. Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$108,050.45-0.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10015-3.58%
Movement
MOVE$0.1179-4.45%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/01 12:09
Partager
Secure Entry Before $0.05: BlockDAG’s $388M Presale Surpasses Token 6900 & Maxi Doge With Analysts Targeting $1

Secure Entry Before $0.05: BlockDAG’s $388M Presale Surpasses Token 6900 & Maxi Doge With Analysts Targeting $1

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-presale-reaches-388m-surpassing-token-6900-maxi-doge/
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01221-4.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018346-1.49%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21073-2.96%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/01 12:00
Partager
Top Cryptos Under $1 for Biggest Growth: BlockDAG vs Remittix vs Lightchain

Top Cryptos Under $1 for Biggest Growth: BlockDAG vs Remittix vs Lightchain

The presale market in 2025 is showing a comeback, with huge fundraising rounds not seen since the early boom of […] The post Top Cryptos Under $1 for Biggest Growth: BlockDAG vs Remittix vs Lightchain appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.01284+19.44%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001736-2.96%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/01 13:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BTC whale now holds $3.8B in ETH, analysts call it maturity

Secure Entry Before $0.05: BlockDAG’s $388M Presale Surpasses Token 6900 & Maxi Doge With Analysts Targeting $1

Top Cryptos Under $1 for Biggest Growth: BlockDAG vs Remittix vs Lightchain

$163 Million Lost in Major Crypto Security Breaches in 2025

Metaplanet Bitcoin Holdings Climb To 20,000 BTC After $108.6M Purchase