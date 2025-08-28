Magna Partners with SecondSwap, Unlocking Issuer-Approved Liquidity for Locked Token Holders

Singapore, Singapore, August 28th, 2025, Chainwire

Collaboration unlocks the secondary trading of locked tokens on SecondSwap’s marketplace while preserving vesting conditions.

SecondSwap, a decentralized marketplace for illiquid tokens, has formed a strategic partnership with Magna, the leading token management provider, to offer issuer-approved pathways for secondary transfers of locked tokens.

For projects already using Magna for token vesting, this partnership means their existing vesting schedules and contracts remain unchanged. Foundations retain full control, able to finalize transfers by updating the vesting recipient within Magna, while SecondSwap provides a secure, onchain venue for foundation-approved secondary trades.

What Problems Does SecondSwap Solve?

Accessing liquidity for locked tokens has traditionally been inefficient and opaque. Contributors, employees, and early investors who hold vested tokens often turn to off-chain OTC desks or informal peer-to-peer deals conducted through private chat groups. These transactions are difficult to verify, leave issuers out of the loop, and create reputational and regulatory risks.

SecondSwap directly addresses these issues by partnering with Magna’s vesting infrastructure. This ensures that any secondary trading of locked tokens happens in a controlled, transparent, and onchain environment, always subject to issuer approval. Vesting rules remain fully intact, as foundations can finalize transfers by updating the vesting recipient within Magna. This allows tokenomics to be safeguarded while still giving stakeholders a legitimate, issuer-approved path to liquidity.

What’s In It for Foundations, Holders, and Traders?

For Foundations and Issuers: SecondSwap provides an issuer-first liquidity venue. Foundations maintain full oversight over approving transactions and facilitating the transfer to a buyer. This ensures alignment with circulating supply strategies, token unlock calendars, and compliance requirements.

SecondSwap provides an issuer-first liquidity venue. Foundations maintain full oversight over approving transactions and facilitating the transfer to a buyer. This ensures alignment with circulating supply strategies, token unlock calendars, and compliance requirements. For Token Holders: Contributors can access liquidity without resorting to shadow OTC networks. Their locked tokens are tradable in a compliant, issuer-approved framework — giving them peace of mind that their transactions are recognized by the foundation.

Who’s Magna?

Magna is a comprehensive token management provider, managing over $10B in tokens for more than 1 million stakeholders.

With SecondSwap’s Smart Vesting Adapter, Magna clients can now access issuer-approved liquidity options directly onchain. Issuer-approved, smart contract-enforced, and fully transparent.

A Win-Win Proposition

For Magna, this partnership allows its clients to unlock a new path: enabling locked tokens to access real liquidity options while preserving vesting conditions.

For SecondSwap, it attracts a valuable supply of Magna’s locked tokens to its secondary, onchain marketplace for institutional and retail investors to access, which is aligned with foundations’ interests.

The Timing Couldn’t Be Better

Coupled with increasing regulatory clarity around the world surrounding tokenization, rising retail and institutional adoption of digital assets, and at least $150 billion in combined token unlocks expected from 2024 to 2025 (according to Tokenomist’s 2024 Annual Report), the conditions are ripe for the onchain trading of locked tokens.

This paves the way for SecondSwap to position itself as the go-to secondary marketplace for not only token projects, but also crypto treasuries, DAOs, and employees holding locked token equity to access issuer-approved liquidity options.

Currently supporting Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche, SecondSwap plans to expand ecosystem integrations and procure more locked token inventory soon.

For early access or pilot participation, contact: [email protected].

About Magna

Magna is providing token infrastructure for projects building in Web3.

Projects can seamlessly manage their token allocations, automate on-chain token vesting schedules, power large scale airdrops, manage foundation grants, custody tokens, and use escrow services for OTC trades with ease through our user-friendly interface.

Trusted with $10B+ in TVL by over 100 customers, including Optimism, Aptos Labs, Wormhole, Sonic Labs, Aethir, and many more.

About SecondSwap

SecondSwap is one of the first decentralized marketplaces built to unlock liquidity from locked tokens and other hard-to-trade assets. This includes vesting allocations, structured token distributions, and tokenized real-world assets. SecondSwap helps holders turn idle value into active markets and gives projects more control over how supply enters circulation.

Learn more at secondswap.io.

Disclaimer

This release has been prepared and provided by SecondSwap for informational purposes only. The statements and descriptions herein are solely those of SecondSwap. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase any tokens or securities. Any participation in token-related activities may be subject to eligibility requirements, applicable laws, and platform terms. Digital assets may be volatile and can lose value. They are not legal tender, not backed by any government, and not subject to deposit protection schemes.

