Main Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Gives Epic Response to Tom Lee and Michael Saylor

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 17:57
Union
U$0.01037+12.95%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,876.3+0.61%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.202-5.27%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.08+0.35%
Epic Chain
EPIC$2.1649+7.14%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000286+2.14%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.551+0.77%

Peter Schiff, probably the most vocal and stubborn hater of Bitcoin, has done it again. This time the target for his bespoke crypto criticism was Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, who shared a selfie with Strategy’s Michael Saylor, captioning that post with “Bitcoin and Ethereum are friends.”

For Schiff, though, they are rather “partners in crime,” as this is exactly how he commented on this photo.

You Might Also Like

The commentary landed perfectly after the previous day’s announcement that BitMine got 46,255 ETH from BitGo, which is about $201 million. That takes their total stash to 2,126,018 ETH, which is about $9.24 billion.

As for Bitcoin, Saylor’s Strategy is still in a league of its own, with the software provider owning as much as 638,460 BTC right now, equivalent to $73.55 billion at current value. With average buy-in at $73,880 per BTC, that puts Strategy up almost 56% in profit. 

Combine that with the fact that MSTR (MicroStrategy’s ticker) has a diluted market cap of $105 billion.

Crypto controversies

Schiff’s quick comment fit into his usual routine of criticizing crypto enthusiasm, but this time he aimed at two figures who speak for the two biggest coins on the market.

One has incorporated Bitcoin into a corporate balance sheet, while the other highlights Ethereum’s broader financial potential. Together, they became a target too good to pass up for Schiff’s latest jab at crypto.

You Might Also Like

The post is definitely very special, as Lee has already had to deal with people who do not like him for shifting his focus to Ethereum through his work with BitMine Technologies, which was all about Bitcoin until the recent “Ethereum Treasury” hype.

Source: https://u.today/main-bitcoin-critic-peter-schiff-gives-epic-response-to-tom-lee-and-michael-saylor

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

OpenAI has launched its Groove program that targets early entrepreneurs looking to build with artificial intelligence.
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 17:38
Partager
Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

The post Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/solana-enters-top-5-cryptos-126b-market-cap-galaxy/
Capverse
CAP$0.15074+5.64%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016793+4.83%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:21
Partager
iPhone 17 Unveiled: Here’s How Much You’d Have Today If You Chose XRP Over iPhones Since 5s

iPhone 17 Unveiled: Here’s How Much You’d Have Today If You Chose XRP Over iPhones Since 5s

An investor would have enough now to buy 691 units of the iPhone 17 if they had invested in XRP instead of buying each iPhone since the 5s. Notably, Apple just announced the iPhone 17 lineup, with official sales kicking off on September 19, 2025.Visit Website
DAR Open Network
D$0.03734+1.68%
XRP
XRP$3.17+4.48%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021--%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/09/13 13:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

iPhone 17 Unveiled: Here’s How Much You’d Have Today If You Chose XRP Over iPhones Since 5s

Experts Predict New Launch Date for REX-Osprey XRP ETF

Pundit Says Many XRP Millionaires Will Be Born in October: Here’s Why