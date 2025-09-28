Major Asset Managers Amend Solana ETF Filings for Staking Support

Key Points: Asset managers amend Solana ETF filings to incorporate staking.

Upcoming SEC approval may transform market engagement.

Potential influence on Ethereum ETF and broader crypto stake.

Several prominent asset management firms, including Fidelity and Grayscale, have amended their Solana ETF filings to support staking, potentially leading to imminent U.S. listing approvals.

The stake-inclusive Solana ETF amendments might drive significant capital inflows, reflecting institutional endorsement and possibly setting a template for future Ethereum staking ETFs.

Solana ETF Filings, Staking, and SEC Prospects

Several asset managers, including Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, and Grayscale, have amended their spot Solana ETF filings to integrate staking. This adjustment aligns with SEC regulations, increasing the likelihood of prompt approval. The filed Form S-1 provides comprehensive details on operational guidelines and expected on-chain rewards.

Market observers and stakeholders expect these amendments to allow Solana ETFs to be offered within weeks. The inclusion of staking marks a significant shift, enhancing potential returns and increasing investor interest. Nate Geraci shared expectations for imminent approval:

Market sentiment remains optimistic, with social media channels and prediction platforms showing positive anticipation.

Market Dynamics, Price Info, and Staking’s Influence

Did you know? The REX-Osprey Solana ETF set a significant precedent in August 2025 with its use of the 1940 Act, though it faced liquidity challenges—an insight crucial for understanding the shifts in upcoming spot ETF launches.

As of the latest data from CoinMarketCap, Solana (SOL) trades at $201.73 with a market cap of $109.64 billion. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $3.87 billion, and recent price shifts show an 8.67% increase over the last 60 days.

Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:23 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Expert analysis highlights the strategic impact of staking integration in ETFs, suggesting accelerated adoption for both Solana and potentially Ethereum. Historically, similar introductions have driven substantial institutional inflows and market expansion. Nate Geraci and other industry figures hold a positive outlook on the potential impact of these developments.