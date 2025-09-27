Major Asset Managers Submit Solana ETF Applications

Key Points: Major institutions submitted Solana ETF amendments after SEC demands on staking terms.

Speculation on expedited approval grows.

Potential positive impact for Ethereum ETFs.

Leading asset managers, including Fidelity and Franklin Templeton, amended S-1 filings for spot Solana ETFs, potentially paving the way for approval following SEC review requests.

This could boost market liquidity and staking dynamics, signaling positive impacts on Solana and possibly Ethereum ETFs, affecting institutional investment flows significantly.

Solana ETF Stakes: Revisions Spark Approval Speculation

A noteworthy submission of S-1 amendments for spot Solana (SOL) ETFs occurred, involving Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, CoinShares, and Bitwise. These actions are based on SEC feedback focused on in-kind redemptions and staking solution mechanics.

This development could signify an expedited process for Solana ETFs approval. Such actions are anticipated to open opportunities for Ethereum ETF products. Institutional asset managers control vast assets, amplifying the market expectation about the launch of staking-inclusive ETFs.

Nate Geraci, ETF Store President, highlighted on X that amendments for Solana were filed and that an approval decision might arrive shortly. James Seyffart, Bloomberg analyst, pointed to positive exchanges between the issuers and regulators.

Solana’s Path Forward: Price Metrics and Market Outlook

Did you know? The February launch of SOL futures on CME mirrored procedures from previous BTC and ETH ETF launches, reinforcing expectations for upcoming Solana products.

According to CoinMarketCap, Solana (SOL) has a price of $204.27 with a market cap of 111,022,141,071.00 and a market dominance of 2.94%. The 24-hour trading volume stands at 10,006,084,706.00, showing a 3.84% increase within the day, but a notable 14.81% decline over the week. The current circulating supply is 543,511,304, with no max supply. This data was last updated on September 27, 2025, at 01:25 UTC.

Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:25 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests that these ETF moves could indicate a shift toward mainstream adoption, showcasing consistent regulatory progress. ETFs opened for staking might become a structural next step for crypto, granting long-term investment opportunities in digital currencies.