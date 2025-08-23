Major Bitcoin Warning From Top Crypto Analyst Shocks Investors

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 13:51
Bitcoin
BTC$115,601.47+2.38%
Boom
BOOM$0.01428+6.32%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005485+13.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10101+0.03%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006263+6.26%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Major
MAJOR$0.17462+0.21%

Bitcoin’s future is once again under scrutiny after a leading crypto researcher sounded alarms over the network’s long-term security and governance model. Cyber Capital founder Justin Bons argued that Bitcoin’s halving cycle could destabilize the blockchain within the next decade, setting off fears among investors already preparing for the next altcoin boom. Many in the market are now exploring emerging opportunities such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, which some see as a hedge against a possible deep Bitcoin correction.

Bitcoin’s Shrinking Security Budget

Bons highlighted that Bitcoin’s block rewards will drop to just 0.39 BTC per block by 2036. At today’s valuations, this equates to around $2.3 billion per year in miner incentives – a figure he claims is far too low to secure what could be a trillion-dollar network. Without sufficient funding, Bons warns that Bitcoin could become increasingly vulnerable to 51% attacks, where malicious actors gain control of the network to manipulate transactions.

Governance Deadlock Raises Risks

Another issue, according to Bons, is Bitcoin’s governance. Over the years, the Bitcoin Core development team has resisted major changes, including proposals for larger block sizes or inflation beyond the strict 21 million supply cap. While this rigidity has preserved Bitcoin’s scarcity narrative, Bons believes it could backfire. If future crises force changes, the risk of chain splits or inflationary measures could undermine trust in the system.

Quantum Computing Looms Over Bitcoin

The rise of quantum computing adds another layer of uncertainty. Bons noted that breakthroughs in the field could eventually crack Bitcoin’s cryptographic protections, especially in older wallets. Opinions differ on when this risk will become critical. Google’s Craig Gidney expects vulnerabilities between 2030 and 2035, while Blockstream’s Adam Back sees the threat as more than 20 years away. Others, including Naoris Protocol’s David Carvalho and investor Chamath Palihapitiya, caution that the danger could emerge in as little as five years, potentially affecting up to 30% of coins in circulation.

Where Investors Are Looking Next

While concerns over Bitcoin grow, many investors are eyeing new opportunities with higher returns potential. One project that has been gaining attention is MAGACOIN FINANCE, which analysts say offers a compelling alternative. With a fully audited system, expanding ecosystem, and massive early growth potential, some forecasts suggest early entries could see gains as high as 50x. For those anticipating a major altcoin cycle, this project is quickly becoming a favorite for forward-looking portfolios. Smart investors also position themselves early so that a potential Bitcoin correction could turn into a profitable situation.

A Divided Future

The warnings from Bons don’t signal an immediate collapse, but they highlight structural issues that could challenge Bitcoin’s dominance in the years ahead. With debates over security budgets, governance rigidity, and quantum computing risks intensifying, investors are left weighing whether Bitcoin can adapt or if altcoins will claim a larger share of the spotlight. For those preparing now, opportunities like MAGACOIN FINANCE show why diversification could be critical before the next wave of adoption.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content.

Source: https://coincu.com/pr/major-bitcoin-warning-from-top-crypto-analyst-shocks-investors/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

PANews June 19 news, market news: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend. According to Bloomberg, several people familiar with the matter said that senior
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02157+14.00%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0697+2.50%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 09:09
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.126+7.05%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00422+71.68%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008823-0.37%
Partager
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Partager
Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets

Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets

TLDR Apple released an urgent fix for a zero-day vulnerability in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The flaw could allow hackers to steal cryptocurrency if private keys or credentials are exposed. Hackers can exploit the flaw by sending malicious images to target devices. Apple confirmed active exploitation of the vulnerability by sophisticated attackers. Apple has issued [...] The post Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets appeared first on CoinCentral.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005595+3.40%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/23 15:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets

Orange Middle East and Africa, The Hashgraph Association and Dar Blockchain join forces for the Hedera Africa Hackathon competition

Japan's Financial Services Agency plans to reform cryptocurrency taxation, proposing a flat 20% tax rate