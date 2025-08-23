Major Bitcoin Warning From Top Crypto Analyst Shocks Investors

Bitcoin’s future is once again under scrutiny after a leading crypto researcher sounded alarms over the network’s long-term security and governance model. Cyber Capital founder Justin Bons argued that Bitcoin’s halving cycle could destabilize the blockchain within the next decade, setting off fears among investors already preparing for the next altcoin boom. Many in the market are now exploring emerging opportunities such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, which some see as a hedge against a possible deep Bitcoin correction.

Bitcoin’s Shrinking Security Budget

Bons highlighted that Bitcoin’s block rewards will drop to just 0.39 BTC per block by 2036. At today’s valuations, this equates to around $2.3 billion per year in miner incentives – a figure he claims is far too low to secure what could be a trillion-dollar network. Without sufficient funding, Bons warns that Bitcoin could become increasingly vulnerable to 51% attacks, where malicious actors gain control of the network to manipulate transactions.

Governance Deadlock Raises Risks

Another issue, according to Bons, is Bitcoin’s governance. Over the years, the Bitcoin Core development team has resisted major changes, including proposals for larger block sizes or inflation beyond the strict 21 million supply cap. While this rigidity has preserved Bitcoin’s scarcity narrative, Bons believes it could backfire. If future crises force changes, the risk of chain splits or inflationary measures could undermine trust in the system.

Quantum Computing Looms Over Bitcoin

The rise of quantum computing adds another layer of uncertainty. Bons noted that breakthroughs in the field could eventually crack Bitcoin’s cryptographic protections, especially in older wallets. Opinions differ on when this risk will become critical. Google’s Craig Gidney expects vulnerabilities between 2030 and 2035, while Blockstream’s Adam Back sees the threat as more than 20 years away. Others, including Naoris Protocol’s David Carvalho and investor Chamath Palihapitiya, caution that the danger could emerge in as little as five years, potentially affecting up to 30% of coins in circulation.

Where Investors Are Looking Next

While concerns over Bitcoin grow, many investors are eyeing new opportunities with higher returns potential.

A Divided Future

The warnings from Bons don't signal an immediate collapse, but they highlight structural issues that could challenge Bitcoin's dominance in the years ahead. With debates over security budgets, governance rigidity, and quantum computing risks intensifying, investors are left weighing whether Bitcoin can adapt or if altcoins will claim a larger share of the spotlight.

