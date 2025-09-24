The post Major Bull Michael Saylor Sets Date for Bitcoin’s New High! “Just Be Patient!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor, founder of Strategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) bull, made important statements about Bitcoin. Speaking on CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime program, Saylor said that Bitcoin will start to gain value again towards the end of the year. Stating that the current correction in Bitcoin is temporary, Saylor stated that BTC will successfully overcome this crisis and start to rise again towards the end of the year. Stating that the main driver of Bitcoin’s rise is institutional adoption, Saylor explained that approximately 180 companies are accumulating Bitcoin at a rate that exceeds the volume mined. Saylor added that he believes this accumulation and upward trend will continue despite adverse macroeconomic conditions and technical resistance. “The primary driver of Bitcoin’s rise is institutional adoption. Currently, around 180 companies are accumulating Bitcoin, and their holdings have surpassed the supply of miners. Despite short-term macroeconomic variables and resistances, Bitcoin will continue its upward trend until the end of the year.” Bitcoin Will Be 10 Times More Valuable Than Gold! When asked about the recent rise in gold prices, Saylor said that this rise was due to investors seeing gold as a safe haven. Despite this, Saylor argued that Bitcoin is ahead of gold, adding that BTC is technically the same as the precious metal gold, which is why it is considered digital gold, and that he predicts that its scale will eventually be 10 times larger than gold. “Bitcoin is the technical version of gold. With its long-term gains, it will become an asset class 10 times larger than gold.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/major-bull-michael-saylor-sets-date-for-bitcoins-new-high-just-be-patient/The post Major Bull Michael Saylor Sets Date for Bitcoin’s New High! “Just Be Patient!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor, founder of Strategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) bull, made important statements about Bitcoin. Speaking on CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime program, Saylor said that Bitcoin will start to gain value again towards the end of the year. Stating that the current correction in Bitcoin is temporary, Saylor stated that BTC will successfully overcome this crisis and start to rise again towards the end of the year. Stating that the main driver of Bitcoin’s rise is institutional adoption, Saylor explained that approximately 180 companies are accumulating Bitcoin at a rate that exceeds the volume mined. Saylor added that he believes this accumulation and upward trend will continue despite adverse macroeconomic conditions and technical resistance. “The primary driver of Bitcoin’s rise is institutional adoption. Currently, around 180 companies are accumulating Bitcoin, and their holdings have surpassed the supply of miners. Despite short-term macroeconomic variables and resistances, Bitcoin will continue its upward trend until the end of the year.” Bitcoin Will Be 10 Times More Valuable Than Gold! When asked about the recent rise in gold prices, Saylor said that this rise was due to investors seeing gold as a safe haven. Despite this, Saylor argued that Bitcoin is ahead of gold, adding that BTC is technically the same as the precious metal gold, which is why it is considered digital gold, and that he predicts that its scale will eventually be 10 times larger than gold. “Bitcoin is the technical version of gold. With its long-term gains, it will become an asset class 10 times larger than gold.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/major-bull-michael-saylor-sets-date-for-bitcoins-new-high-just-be-patient/

Major Bull Michael Saylor Sets Date for Bitcoin’s New High! “Just Be Patient!”

2025/09/24 17:49
Michael Saylor, founder of Strategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) bull, made important statements about Bitcoin.

Speaking on CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime program, Saylor said that Bitcoin will start to gain value again towards the end of the year.

Stating that the current correction in Bitcoin is temporary, Saylor stated that BTC will successfully overcome this crisis and start to rise again towards the end of the year.

Stating that the main driver of Bitcoin’s rise is institutional adoption, Saylor explained that approximately 180 companies are accumulating Bitcoin at a rate that exceeds the volume mined.

Saylor added that he believes this accumulation and upward trend will continue despite adverse macroeconomic conditions and technical resistance.

Bitcoin Will Be 10 Times More Valuable Than Gold!

When asked about the recent rise in gold prices, Saylor said that this rise was due to investors seeing gold as a safe haven.

Despite this, Saylor argued that Bitcoin is ahead of gold, adding that BTC is technically the same as the precious metal gold, which is why it is considered digital gold, and that he predicts that its scale will eventually be 10 times larger than gold.

*This is not investment advice.

