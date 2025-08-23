Major Holders Continue Loading XYZVerse (XYZ), ADA, SHIB

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 15:50
NEAR
NEAR$2.667+9.75%
SIX
SIX$0.02231+3.33%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000132+7.14%
SUI
SUI$3.7237+9.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10024-1.28%
Major
MAJOR$0.17304+2.07%
Cardano
ADA$0.9133+8.26%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Certain coins have been added in significant quantities by big wallet addresses. There is renewed interest in several well-known tokens. This has triggered discussions concerning their potential price increases. The focus is on ADA, SUI, SHIB, and XYZVerse. There may be some sharp changes coming. These activities’ numbers suggest a more significant event is on the horizon.

Cardano (ADA)

This week, ADA fluctuated between 0.81 and 1.07. It still has a 14.81% gain over six months, after falling 3.10% in seven days and 1.46% in one month. The coin is currently trading just below the 100-day line at 0.91 and near its 10-day average of 0.88.

Momentum appears to be neutral. The stochastic at 55.36 and the RSI at 49.63 indicate neither overbought nor oversold pressure. At 0.002622, the MACD is barely over zero, suggesting a flat trend. 1.17 is the closest ceiling; breaking it provides access to 1.42. If selling snowballs, a decline below 0.81 might push ADA toward the 0.66 floor or even 0.41.

Advertisement

&nbsp

ADA could add around 30% from current levels and test 1.42, matching the 6-month climb pace, if buyers push through 1.17. If not, a drop to 0.66 would result in a 25% shave. Until volume increases, sideways trading between 0.81 and 1.07 is the default scenario. The next breakout direction could set the tone for Q3, as the long-term trend remains strong and the short-term signs are conflicting.

Undervalued $XYZ Meme Coin Gears Up for Listing on a Major CEX

The meme coin XYZVerse ($XYZ) has made headlines due to its bold assertion that it will rise from $0.0001 to $0.1 during a presale phase.

More than $15 million has been raised so far, and the price of the $XYZ token is at $0.005.

The value of the $XYZ token will increase to $0.01 at the 14th stage of the presale, allowing early holders to get a larger discount.

$XYZ will be listed on significant centralized and decentralized exchanges after the presale. The team has posted a teaser for a major launch, but they haven’t revealed the specifics yet.

Born for Fighters, Built for Champions

XYZVerse is creating a community for those who are determined, ambitious, and seeking domination in the cryptocurrency space and are eager for large gains. This coin is for real fighters, a mentality that appeals to both sportsmen and sports fans. The token for adventurers searching for the next big meme coin is $XYZ.

The protagonist of the XYZVerse narrative is XYZepe, a meme coin competitor who is fighting to top the CoinMarketCap charts. Is it going to be the next SHIB or DOGE? We’ll find out in time.

XYZVerse is governed by the community. The team has set aside a staggering 10% of the whole token supply, or almost 10 billion $XYZ, for airdrops, making it one of the biggest airdrops ever. Active players also receive substantial prizes.

$XYZ is positioned for a championship run thanks to its strong tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and frequent token burns. Every action is intended to increase momentum, spur price growth, and unite a devoted following that recognizes that this may be the beginning of something extraordinary.

Airdrops, Rewards, and More — Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits

Sui (SUI)

Following a difficult week, Sui trades between 3.52 and 4.10. The token lost 10.91 percent in a month and 11.76 percent in seven days. The 6-month chart still displays an 8.18 percent increase despite the dip.

The short-term activity fluctuates just below the 100-day line at 3.61 and close to the 10-day average at 3.55. With an RSI of 50.19 and a Stoch of 55.26, momentum tools are positioned in the center. An indication that sellers are losing ground is a small positive MACD print of 0.0102.

The price may test 4.42 if buyers move above the closest floor at 3.2,7. The mid-band of the existing range would increase by roughly 15% as a result. A clean break might pave the way for a move toward 5, which would indicate an upside of around 30%. The chart might drop to a deeper base at 2.70, or about 25% below, if 3.27 is not held. As of right now, the evidence suggests a cautious recovery rather than a new decline.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

The price dropped 9.56% in the previous seven days. The slide is 18.73% over 30 days. Six months later, down 16.52%. Although there is a slight discrepancy in the current range of 0.00001229 to 0.00001398, the trend is still downward. In the last two sessions, however, the slide has slowed, suggesting a stop.

At 0.00001259 and 0.00001263, the 10-day and 100-day moving lines are in close proximity. The coin is at a decision spot, as indicated by this narrow spread. Stochastic at 72 and RSI at 56 indicate modest purchasing power rather than mania. At 0.00001493, the first barrier is waiting. A push through might target 0.00001662, which would represent a 28% increase from the current mid-range. The coin might test 0.00001155 and then 0.00000986, or around 20% below the current price, if purchasers fade.

There is a neutral to modest upward short-term tendency. The scale would move in favor of bulls if it closed above 0.00001400. If 0.00001200 is not held, sellers will gain control. The probabilities are 60-40 for a modest ascent toward the first barrier in the next two weeks, according to current statistics, but gains above that require new volume. Traders will keep an eye on the pivot between 0.00001250 and 0.00001260 hourly.

Conclusion

While ADA, SUI, and SHIB are still good assets for the 2025 run, XYZVerse, the first all-sport memecoin, promises unparalleled momentum with its community-driven, sport-meme GameFi plan, which aims for 20,000% growth.

You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here:

https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/major-holders-continue-loading-xyzverse-xyz-ada-shib-heres-how-far-price-explodes-if/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Web3 blockchain trend: Andy platform will hold TGE at 10 pm tonight

Web3 blockchain trend: Andy platform will hold TGE at 10 pm tonight

The blockchain industry is entering a phase of simultaneous explosion across multiple sectors. AI, Meme, Reliable Web Apps (RWA), DeFi, GameFi, and Web3 infrastructure are continuously evolving, accelerating the industry's evolution. Against this backdrop, new narratives and attempts are constantly emerging. Andy aiagent's TGE falls at this crucial juncture, worthy of close attention from industry observers. Global Track: Hot Spots and Trends AI track: the fastest growing direction AI has become one of the hottest areas in the blockchain ecosystem, accounting for over 25%. Whether it's AI-specific Layer 1 blockchains, DeAI (DeFi Agent), or AI infrastructure, they continue to attract capital and users. Layer 1 & Layer 2: The long-term battlefield of infrastructure High-performance public chains continue to emerge, with Layer 2 OP routes experiencing significant TVL growth, while ZK-based solutions are slightly sluggish. Overall financing is trending towards verticalization, focusing on specific application scenarios. Meme Track: The Power of Community Consensus The meme market saw several explosive growth in 2024, with projects like Useless and Bonk briefly exploding in market capitalization. Despite high volatility, Meme Coin once again demonstrated its unique "community-driven" logic. RWA: Accelerating the on-chain integration of real-world assets Leading institutions such as BlackRock, Paxos, and Tether have driven the issuance of RWAs to over billions of dollars. Tokenization has brought liquidity, transparency, and new investment channels, serving as a bridge between Web3 and traditional finance. DeFi & Lending: Still Occupies Half of the Market DeFi accounts for nearly half of all financing events, with an acceptance rate of 88%. DeFi lending also exceeds 80%. Its position will remain difficult to shake in the short term. GameFi and SocialFi: Scaling Up Lightweight games and social products have attracted a large number of users. Although there are no star projects, it shows that user scale is still the core competitiveness of this type of track. Web3 infrastructure and privacy: Double the heat The popularity of infrastructure is as high as 98%, and privacy protection has reached 97%. Data security and verifiable computing are becoming key breakthrough points in the blockchain compliance process. Andy: When trendy toys collide with Web3 In this track resonance, Andy proposed a unique attempt: • Taking the traditional MMPT "emotional culture IP" as the starting point: bringing more original soul art works to the chain; • DAO governance: Let the warm community co-govern and convert passion into active weight on the chain in real time; • On-chain trendy play mechanism: every interaction, creation, and sharing can be accumulated into digital rights; • Sustainable and scalable Web3 products: Continuously incubate the next generation of native on-chain art IP through Proof of Contribution Activity (POCAV) and IP voting system. Andy is not a short-term "speculative meme", but an attempt to combine trendy toys with on-chain mechanisms, giving MemeFi a more vital product form beyond emotional consensus. Tonight at 10pm: TGE sets sail [Tonight at 10 o'clock! Andy platform TGE countdown] Andy will officially launch the TGE tonight at 10:00 PM (Beijing Time). This is not only a critical moment in the project's development, but also brings three insights to the industry: • For the industry: This is an experiment of emotional cultural IP × on-chain mechanism, verifying whether MemeFi can move from narrative to mechanism-driven. • To the community: Your passion is no longer empty, but will be mapped into rights and value in real time, allowing you to truly participate in the growth of the platform. • For the future: The combination of Meme, AI, art, and DeFi may give birth to a new type of Web3 product ecosystem. Conclusion When trendy toys collide with Web3, emotional IPs are finding new ways to play on-chain. Andy, driven by contribution value and community governance, is attempting to transform passion into assets, enabling Web3 products to truly achieve sustainable expansion. At 10 o'clock tonight, the Andy platform TGE will officially set sail. Let us witness the starting point of a new trendy toy ecosystem on the chain.
RealLink
REAL$0.05688+11.24%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002283+7.68%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05441+22.90%
Partager
PANews2025/08/23 17:11
Partager
Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Recently, Clanker founder and CEO Jack Dishman announced that the project developer Proxystudio has decided to resign immediately because Proxystudio was exposed for a "criminal record" - when working on the well-known DeFi project Velodrome Finance, it stole about $350,000 worth of funds from the team's wallet. Although he later returned the funds, the incident still brought far-reaching negative impacts.
Velodrome Finance
VELODROME$0.05457+9.44%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001743+1.98%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001775-0.05%
Partager
PANews2025/05/07 10:34
Partager
Japan Embraces Crypto with Regulatory Shake-Up

Japan Embraces Crypto with Regulatory Shake-Up

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is on the cusp of introducing a comprehensive set of regulations aimed at reshaping the digital asset sector. The impending changes are designed to fall in line with the country’s financial systems by incorporating cryptocurrency-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to promote integration into mainstream markets and draw a wider spectrum of […]Continue Reading:Japan Embraces Crypto with Regulatory Shake-Up
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 17:28
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Web3 blockchain trend: Andy platform will hold TGE at 10 pm tonight

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Japan Embraces Crypto with Regulatory Shake-Up

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

Verasity Partners with Fraction AI to Boost Decentralized AI Training with Blockchain Ads