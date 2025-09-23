XRPScan, a major XRP Ledger (XRPL) explorer, has revealed that the number of active addresses has reached a new all-time high (ATH). This comes amid the downtrend in the XRP price, which has dropped below the psychological $3 level.  XRP Ledger Hits New ATH In Active Addresses Amid Price Struggles In an X post, XRPScan […]XRPScan, a major XRP Ledger (XRPL) explorer, has revealed that the number of active addresses has reached a new all-time high (ATH). This comes amid the downtrend in the XRP price, which has dropped below the psychological $3 level.  XRP Ledger Hits New ATH In Active Addresses Amid Price Struggles In an X post, XRPScan […]

Major Metric On XRP Ledger Just Hit New ATH Despite Price Struggles

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/23 02:00
XRP
XRP$2.8392-4.51%
Major
MAJOR$0.13494-14.83%
Aethir
ATH$0.06062+2.72%

XRPScan, a major XRP Ledger (XRPL) explorer, has revealed that the number of active addresses has reached a new all-time high (ATH). This comes amid the downtrend in the XRP price, which has dropped below the psychological $3 level. 

XRP Ledger Hits New ATH In Active Addresses Amid Price Struggles

In an X post, XRPScan revealed that the number of accounts currently active on the XRP Ledger has crossed the 7 million mark, representing a new ATH. The platform explained that this refers to accounts that have maintained a minimum balance of 1 XRP. XRPL validator Vet suggested that a more appropriate term would be “activated accounts” instead of active accounts. 

However, XRPScan questioned whether activated accounts may imply excluding accounts. The platform added that the total number of accounts ever activated is approximately 7.7 million. Meanwhile, in a separate X post, Vet applauded the XRP Ledger’s growth and described it as just the beginning. He added that on-chain is the new online. 

Santiment data provides insights into the number of daily active addresses on the XRP Ledger, which refers to users who are actively using the network rather than just accounts. On September 21, there were 38,471 daily active addresses on the network. The daily active addresses on the network have ranged around this level for a while now and well below the highs recorded in June. Back then, the daily active addresses reached as high as 581,080 on June 14. 

XRP

Meanwhile, the XRP Ledger’s adoption has also been on a downtrend. Further data from Santiment shows that the network growth has drastically dropped from a high recorded on July 18, when 11,058 new addresses were added. However, at the moment, the number of new addresses is trending just below 5,000. 

XRP Price On The Decline Amid Crypto Market Downtrend

The new ATH in activated addresses for the XRP Ledger comes as the XRP price declines as part of a crypto market downtrend. The altcoin has dropped below the psychological $3 level and has further lost key support levels in the $2.90 range. Crypto analyst Egrag Crypto stated that the 50 EMA looks on track to meet XRP at around $2.77. 

The analyst further remarked that if the XRP price breaks through this target, it could lead to further downside for the altcoin. He added that $2.65 remains the most critical zone of the upcoming bull run for the altcoin. In line with this, Egrag Crypto declared that while the lower time frames are worth monitoring closely, the higher time frame trends remain crystal clear. 

At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $2.88, down over 4% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

XRP
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

The post Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks to reporters following the regular Federal Open Market Committee meetings at the Fed on July 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images The Federal Reserve is projecting only one rate cut in 2026, fewer than expected, according to its median projection. The central bank’s so-called dot plot, which shows 19 individual members’ expectations anonymously, indicated a median estimate of 3.4% for the federal funds rate at the end of 2026. That compares to a median estimate of 3.6% for the end of this year following two expected cuts on top of Wednesday’s reduction. A single quarter-point reduction next year is significantly more conservative than current market pricing. Traders are currently pricing in at two to three more rate cuts next year, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, updated shortly after the decision. The gauge uses prices on 30-day fed funds futures contracts to determine market-implied odds for rate moves. Here are the Fed’s latest targets from 19 FOMC members, both voters and nonvoters: Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards The forecasts, however, showed a large difference of opinion with two voting members seeing as many as four cuts. Three officials penciled in three rate reductions next year. “Next year’s dot plot is a mosaic of different perspectives and is an accurate reflection of a confusing economic outlook, muddied by labor supply shifts, data measurement concerns, and government policy upheaval and uncertainty,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. The central bank has two policy meetings left for the year, one in October and one in December. Economic projections from the Fed saw slightly faster economic growth in 2026 than was projected in June, while the outlook for inflation was updated modestly higher for next year. There’s a lot of uncertainty…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08449-4.11%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-2.75%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:59
Partager
Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Argentina’s economic storm shows no signs of easing. The peso is in a tailspin, investor confidence is evaporating, and President Javier Milei’s credibility is fraying after a bruising election setback. Into this crisis steps Washington, offering a financial backstop. But while Wall Street might breathe easier, the Bitcoin crowd isn’t buying it.
Threshold
T$0.01538-5.58%
Union
U$0.010423-15.73%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01534-4.89%
Partager
Brave Newcoin2025/09/23 03:30
Partager
Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Bloomberg exposes Crypto.com’s 2023 user data leak. The perpetrators used phishing to access employee accounts, compromising privacy. A data breach that occurred in 2023 at Crypto.com compromised the personal information of its users, according to a disclosure by Bloomberg.  The hacking was planned by a well-known hacker organization known as Scattered Spider.  This team was […] The post Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-2.75%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01954-14.74%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000561-9.36%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 03:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Price Predictions 9/22: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds