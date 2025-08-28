Major Move in Europe Shocks the Market

Altcoins

Valour, the exchange-traded product (ETP) arm of PiDeFi Technologies, has launched the first Pi Network ETP in Europe, giving traditional investors regulated access to the community-driven blockchain.

The product made its debut on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market alongside seven other new crypto listings.

The Pi ETP charges a 1.9% management fee and trades in Swedish kronor, allowing investors to gain exposure through standard brokerage accounts without the need for direct crypto custody.

Expanding Europe’s Crypto Lineup

Valour has built a strong reputation in Europe with more than 85 digital-asset ETPs already trading across exchanges in Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, and France. Alongside Pi, the firm introduced new ETPs tied to Shiba Inu, Ondo, Cronos, Mantle, VeChain, Ethena, and Celestia—covering a mix of established ecosystems and emerging blockchain sectors.

Johanna Belitz, Valour’s Head of Nordics, said the launches reflect “growing demand for transparent and simple access to digital assets.” Head of Product Elaine Buehler added that Pi represents an important balance between core infrastructure and fast-evolving blockchain trends.

A Strategic Bet on Pi Network

The decision to list Pi underscores its rising profile among both retail and institutional players. Ulu Ventures, a venture capital firm, has already added Pi to its portfolio, highlighting confidence in its long-term potential. Recent whale accumulation of Pi tokens further signals strengthening conviction within the market.

Parent company PiDeFi Technologies, listed on Nasdaq under the ticker DEFT, has positioned itself as a bridge between traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems. The Pi ETP launch demonstrates its strategy of meeting institutional standards while opening access to tokens with strong grassroots demand.

Regulated Access to Community Tokens

For Pi Network, the debut marks the first time European investors can gain regulated exposure to its token. With cryptocurrency adoption expanding across the continent, Valour’s move illustrates how asset managers are increasingly willing to bring “community-first” tokens into mainstream finance—an evolution many see as a long-term trend in Europe’s digital-asset markets.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories







Next article