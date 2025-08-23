This Friday, seven heavyweights in asset management, including Grayscale, Bitwise, and 21Shares, simultaneously amended their filings with the SEC as part of the proposal for a spot ETF based on XRP. Such a coordinated offensive, unprecedented for this asset long on the fringe of the institutional field, reflects a strategy of adapting to the demands of the American regulator. In a still unclear regulatory climate, these steps mark a possible turning point for the integration of XRP into institutional portfolios.

L’article Major Players Adjust Filings For XRP Spot ETF est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.