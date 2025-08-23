Major Players Adjust Filings For XRP Spot ETF

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/23 15:10
XRP
XRP$3.0454+6.43%
Major
MAJOR$0.17462+0.21%
Particl
PART$0.1884+3.74%
A regulator reaching a hesitant hand toward a button or a stamp. XRP crypto is now in the ETF spotlight.

This Friday, seven heavyweights in asset management, including Grayscale, Bitwise, and 21Shares, simultaneously amended their filings with the SEC as part of the proposal for a spot ETF based on XRP. Such a coordinated offensive, unprecedented for this asset long on the fringe of the institutional field, reflects a strategy of adapting to the demands of the American regulator. In a still unclear regulatory climate, these steps mark a possible turning point for the integration of XRP into institutional portfolios.

L’article Major Players Adjust Filings For XRP Spot ETF est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

PANews June 19 news, market news: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend. According to Bloomberg, several people familiar with the matter said that senior
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02157+14.00%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0697+2.50%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 09:09
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.126+7.05%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00422+71.68%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008823-0.37%
Partager
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Partager
Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets

Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets

TLDR Apple released an urgent fix for a zero-day vulnerability in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The flaw could allow hackers to steal cryptocurrency if private keys or credentials are exposed. Hackers can exploit the flaw by sending malicious images to target devices. Apple confirmed active exploitation of the vulnerability by sophisticated attackers. Apple has issued [...] The post Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets appeared first on CoinCentral.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005595+3.40%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/23 15:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Apple Addresses Zero-Day Vulnerability Threatening Crypto Wallets

Orange Middle East and Africa, The Hashgraph Association and Dar Blockchain join forces for the Hedera Africa Hackathon competition

Japan's Financial Services Agency plans to reform cryptocurrency taxation, proposing a flat 20% tax rate