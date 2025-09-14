Major Shibarium Security Breach Occurs, but Measures Taken: Top SHIB Dev

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 02:46
Union
U$0.01213+29.45%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001425+4.85%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.2027-15.22%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017379+5.24%
Major
MAJOR$0.16976+4.26%

Shytoshi Kusama’s right-hand developer, Kaal Dhairya, has spread the word about a malicious attack carried out against Shibarium in an attempt to steal millions of BONE tokens. However, it was successfully prevented.

Dhairya shared an update with the details of the measures that were taken to protect the millions of BONE and the Shibarium ecosystem in general.

You Might Also Like

Details of recent attack

Kaal Dhairya called the attack “sophisticated,” believing that it had probably been planned months in advance. It was carried out by the hacker using a flash loan to buy 4.6 million BONE. The attacker managed to access validator signing keys, thus gaining “majority validator power, and signed a malicious state to drain assets from the bridge.”

However, the BONE contract was delegated to Validator 1; therefore, the hacker was unable to withdraw the tokens. They remain locked due to unstaking delays, Dhairya admitted, and thus the SHIB team got enough time to freeze that batch of crypto.

Dhairya stated that the team’s priority is “protecting the network and community assets.” He also promised to continue to provide relevant and transparent updates on this case as the investigation continues: “We will continue to provide transparent updates as the investigation progresses.”

Source: https://u.today/major-shibarium-security-breach-occurs-but-measures-taken-top-shib-dev

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

PANews reported on June 20 that according to feedback from social media users, Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to have been hacked this morning. Hackers used the official
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0881-2.97%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 07:43
Partager
A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.88-1.85%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.02%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0881-2.97%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:55
Partager
SWLMiner Redefines Cloud Mining: Green Energy, Global Access, and Everyday Profits

SWLMiner Redefines Cloud Mining: Green Energy, Global Access, and Everyday Profits

SWLMiner offers 100% green energy cloud mining with global access, $15 signup bonus, daily returns up to $0.60, and plans delivering up to $567,900 in 47 days.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1058+2.29%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

SWLMiner Redefines Cloud Mining: Green Energy, Global Access, and Everyday Profits

Lawyer in INSS Crackdown Linked to Braiscompany, Unick Forex

Pepe Coin & Shiba Inu Holders: Meet Pepeto, 2025’s Best Crypto to Buy