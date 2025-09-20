The post Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Solana is on a roll and is making headlines for all the right reasons.

In just a few days, the network has secured four major wins that stretch from Wall Street to Abu Dhabi.

What makes this surge different? For the first time, Solana isn’t just drawing crypto-native investors. Traditional firms are building treasuries around SOL, Nasdaq is opening doors, and global infrastructure is taking shape.

Here’s what you must know.

$300M Treasury Bet: Brera Turns Into Solmate

Brera Holdings, once a European football holding company, has rebranded as Solmate and is going all-in on Solana. The firm is building a $300 million Solana-focused treasury, backed by Pulsar, ARK Invest, and others.

Solmate has already signed a deal with the Solana Foundation for discounted SOL purchases. It also plans to run validators in Abu Dhabi and pursue a dual listing in the UAE alongside its Nasdaq presence.

DeFi Growth and Institutional Money

Solana’s DeFi story is gaining strength. Daily users, DEX volumes, and on-chain activity have all surged. Firedancer upgrades are fixing old network issues, and Solana corporate treasuries hit $4B as companies scoop up 3% of supply.

The market reaction has been strong.

Solana Gets a Nasdaq Boost

Another win came from SOL Strategies Inc., which recently secured approval to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker STKE starting September 9.

The move gives Solana-linked firms a direct line into Wall Street and broader institutional capital. Shares will shift from the OTCQB Venture Market while the Canadian listing remains intact.

The Treasury Wave and ETFs Coming

Solmate isn’t the only one. Traditional firms are also exploring Solana treasuries. The standout is Forward Industries, which raised $1.6 billion solely to buy Solana.

On top of that, new spot Solana ETFs are expected to launch in October, with Bloomberg putting approval odds at 95%. JPMorgan predicts $3-6 billion could flow into Solana once they start trading.

The Bigger Picture

With Solana currently trading at $237.80, analysts are calling this “Solana Season.” The combination of treasuries, ETFs, Nasdaq exposure, and DeFi momentum could push SOL past $300 within a year.

Solana seems to be building a case as a backbone for global crypto adoption and investors are starting to treat it that way.