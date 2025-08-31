Major US Company Files ETF Application for XRP: But This Time It’s Different

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 02:15
Threshold
T$0.0162+2.01%
U
U$0.0165+16.11%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.35+0.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10327+3.18%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0007017+23.90%
XRP
XRP$2.8054+0.30%
Major
MAJOR$0.15376-0.28%

Amplify Investments has filed a prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its XRP-based monthly options income exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The document submitted by the company included the following statements:

“The Amplify XRP [ ]% Monthly Option Income ETF aims to provide a balance between high income and capital appreciation through investing in the price return of XRP and a covered call option strategy.”

Options income ETFs aim to provide investors with monthly income through options strategies. Amplify’s application comes amid a surge in applications for altcoin-based funds, which the SEC has yet to rule on. Companies like Grayscale, 21Shares, and Bitwise have already filed for spot ETFs tracking coins like XRP, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Solana.

Last year, spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs attracted billions of dollars in investment. The SEC’s stance on cryptocurrency ETFs has shifted, particularly since Donald Trump took office earlier this year. In July, the agency adopted regulations authorizing in-kind creation and redemptions in crypto ETFs for authorized participants. According to Bloomberg, as of August 28, the SEC had more than 90 crypto-focused applications under review.

If approved, this ETF wouldn’t be Amplify’s first crypto-focused fund. The company has previously launched a fund investing in stocks of companies involved in the development and use of blockchain technologies and another fund that aims to generate income through a covered call option strategy tied to Bitcoin’s price return.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/major-us-company-files-etf-application-for-xrp-but-this-time-its-different/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.346+0.95%
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.0177-2.90%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Partager
WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

TLDR WLF activates multisig governance to safeguard users during disruptions Emergency governance switch ensures WLF Protocol’s security-first stance WLF enforces legal veto power to block risky or noncompliant proposals WLFI token poised for growth with TGE and security-focused governance WLF balances decentralization with swift emergency response safeguards WLF Protocol has introduced a decisive governance framework [...] The post WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance appeared first on CoinCentral.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01289+3.78%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1658-2.06%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/31 03:00
Partager
IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

IREN Limited (formerly Iris Energy), a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, has finally resolved its multi-year legal dispute with NYDIG over $107.8 million in defaulted loans linked to about 35,000 Antminer S19 Bitcoin mining equipment.  According to IREN Limited’s annual report from Thursday, the company has agreed to pay $20 million to NYDIG to settle the […]
Multichain
MULTI$0.07914+7.92%
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0009332-3.21%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/31 02:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Musk’s Lawyer to Chair $200 Million Dogecoin Treasury Proposal