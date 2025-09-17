Majority of institutions with no stablecoin project plan adoption within 12 months

A majority of financial institutions and corporations not currently using stablecoins plan to deploy them within the next six to twelve months, according to an EY-Parthenon survey published Sept. 15.
The survey of 350 decision-makers revealed that 54% of non-stablecoin users expect to begin implementation by 2026. This represents a potential surge in adoption from the current 13% utilization rate across financial institutions and corporates globally.
Organizations cited reduced transaction costs and faster cross-border payments as primary motivators for stablecoin adoption.
Among current users, 41% reported cost savings exceeding 10% compared to traditional payment methods. Cross-border supplier payments are the most common use case, accounting for 62% of implementations.
The survey data showed a clear preference for established stablecoins, with USDC commanding 77% usage among current adopters, followed by USDT at 59%. Euro-denominated EURC has gained traction globally, and it is used by 45% of surveyed organizations.
Regulatory clarity accelerates plans
The passage of the GENIUS Act on July 18 appears to have accelerated institutional interest in the stablecoin sector.
Before the legislation, 73% of organizations identified regulatory uncertainty as the top barrier to adoption. The survey was conducted in June 2025, shortly after Senate approval but before final passage.
Financial institutions anticipated that stablecoins would account for 5% to 10% of global payment value by 2030, representing $2.1 trillion to $4.2 trillion according to EY-Parthenon estimates.
Corporations demonstrated a strong preference for traditional banking partnerships, with 63% looking to existing financial providers for stablecoin capabilities.
Financial institutions responded by planning hybrid approaches, with 53% pursuing a combination of internal and vendor solutions.
Integration paramount
Integration remained crucial for adoption, as 56% of corporations prefer embedded APIs within existing treasury platforms.
Approximately 70% indicated a greater willingness to adopt stablecoins if integrated into enterprise resource planning systems.
The survey revealed that 87% of corporate respondents believe stablecoin adoption can deliver competitive advantages, and 81% plan to conduct formal return-on-investment analyses to quantify potential benefits from deployment.
Despite institutional openness to stablecoin adoption, the survey highlighted that trust remains a significant challenge, given the reliance on major traditional players behind these projects.
Mentioned in this article
Source: https://cryptoslate.com/majority-of-institutions-with-no-stablecoin-project-plan-adoption-within-12-months/