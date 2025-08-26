Malaysia launched its first locally designed AI chip, the MARS1000

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/26 03:15
Moonveil
MORE$0.09588-4.41%
Sign
SIGN$0.06854-4.15%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1133-11.27%

Malaysia has taken a bold step into the global artificial intelligence race with the launch of its first domestically designed processor, a sign that the country wants to be more than just a supporting player in the semiconductor supply chain.

The MARS1000, developed by Kuala Lumpur-based chipmaker SkyeChip, was unveiled this week as Malaysia’s first edge AI processor.

Unlike the power-hungry GPUs from US giants such as Nvidia, which drive massive data centers, the MARS1000 is said to be designed for smaller, smarter tasks, powering cars, robots, factory machinery, and connected devices.

Malaysia moves to gain edge with home-grown processor

For decades, Malaysia has been known as a reliable workhorse in the semiconductor industry, handling packaging, testing, and assembly for multinational players like Intel and Infineon. But the country has rarely been credited for design breakthroughs.

That’s why the MARS1000 matters. It signals a shift in national ambition, from back-office support to front-line innovation.

SkyeChip, founded in 2019, has been building expertise in high-performance chip architecture. Now, the company is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO), buoyed by steady revenue growth and a surge of investor interest in AI hardware.

The government, too, is betting big. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has pledged RM25 billion (about $6 billion) to boost Malaysia’s chip sector, with goals ranging from chip design and wafer fabrication to expanding AI-ready data centers.

Tech giants Microsoft and Oracle have already committed billions to new digital infrastructure in the country.

A tough neighbourhood

Malaysia’s push comes at a time when competition across Southeast Asia is heating up. Singapore is fast becoming a hub for AI model training. Vietnam and Thailand are luring foreign investment into packaging and design. And across the strait, Taiwan and South Korea remain firmly in control of advanced fabrication.

Malaysia’s edge may lie in its ability to combine strong manufacturing roots with a new wave of design talent. But there are challenges ahead.

Geopolitics loom large. The US is considering tighter controls on AI chip exports to Malaysia and Thailand, worried that smugglers are using both countries as stopovers to funnel restricted chips into China.

Kuala Lumpur has pushed back, introducing stricter export monitoring and stressing that it will not allow the country to become a hub for illicit trade.

SkyeChip’s IPO plans could set the tone for other Malaysian startups eager to break into the global chip design market.

Industry analysts caution that competing head-on with Nvidia, AMD or Intel is unrealistic. But Malaysia doesn’t need to win the whole race.

Analysts say that even modest gains in market share could have an outsized impact on Malaysia’s economy.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

The non-fungible token market has seen a rebound in 2025, marked by a significant increase in market capitalization and trading sales volumes, driven by strong [...]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-10.16%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.10028+11.16%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/08/25 19:46
Partager
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001646-4.74%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2306-9.31%
MAY
MAY$0.04534-4.88%
Partager
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Partager
U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

TLDR Banks Warn Stablecoin Rules May Trigger $6.6T Deposit Outflow Crypto Yields Stir Panic as U.S. Banks Fight Stablecoin Edge GENIUS Act Sparks Clash Over Fair Play in Deposit Markets Stablecoin Loophole Could Drain Trillions, Say U.S. Banks Banking Giants Push Back on Crypto’s Rising Yield Advantage U.S. banks have issued a warning over proposed [...] The post U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.01224-26.48%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0434-6.04%
Edge
EDGE$0.51598-6.34%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/26 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

Charles Hoskinson Unveils Plans to Bring Cardano and XRP Closer

Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Yields Could Drain Bank Deposits