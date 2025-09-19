Malaysian Billionaire Jeffrey Cheah’s Sunway To Buy MCL Land In Singapore Property Push

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 04:35
1
1$0.009375+837.50%
CreatorBid
BID$0.09916-4.50%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0515-0.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.06515+2.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01743+1.54%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03666+1.86%
Outlanders
LAND$0.000431-1.37%

Jeffrey Cheah, founder and executive chairman of Sunway.

Ian Teh for Forbes Asia

Sunway Group—controlled by Malaysian billionaire Jeffrey Cheah—is buying Singapore developer MCL Land for S$739 million ($578 million) from Hongkong Land Holdings as it deepens investments into one of the world’s most resilient real estate markets.

“This acquisition marks a decisive expansion of our footprint in one of Asia’s most competitive property markets,” Sarena Cheah, executive deputy chairman of Kuala Lumpur-based Sunway, said in a statement.

Sunway has been stepping up investments in the city-state, which has recorded robust residential sales in recent months despite prevailing property curbs. Last month, the company and its Singaporean partner Sing Holdings submitted the highest bid of S$623.9 million for a residential site in Chuan Grove in northeastern Singapore, its second site in the area.

“Our recent investments, including the Chuan Grove sites, underscores our confidence in Singapore’s long-term fundamentals and our commitment to scale with purpose,” Sarena, daughter of Sunway founder and executive chairman Jeffrey Cheah, said.

With the purchase price of the Chuan Grove plots totalling S$1.3 billion, Sunway and its partner plan to amalgamate the sites into a single integrated development of 1,055 units across five blocks of 27-story residential towers

The acquisition of MCL Land provides Sunway “a robust platform to accelerate growth not only in Singapore but across key regional markets,” Sarena said. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year, subject to standard conditions.

For Hongkong Land, the divestment will bolster the Singapore-listed developer’s balance sheet. “This transaction sees us continue to sharpen our portfolio focus and recycle capital to what we do best, which is developing and managing ultra-premium integrated commercial properties in Asian gateway cities,” Michael Smith, chief executive of Hongkong Land, said.

Sunway was transformed by Jeffrey Cheah from an obscure tin-mining company over the five decades into one of Malaysia’s biggest conglomerates with interests in construction, education, healthcare, infrastructure and real estate. With a real-time net worth of $4.3 billion, Cheah is among the country’s wealthiest.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jonathanburgos/2025/09/18/malaysian-billionaire-jeffrey-cheahs-sunway-to-buy-mcl-land-in-singapore-property-push/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP

Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP

The products, issued under a joint venture between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, mark the first time American investors can […] The post Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0.013985-3.16%
XRP
XRP$3.0875+1.72%
DOGE
DOGE$0.28135+2.49%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/19 04:35
Partager
Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

The world's most valuable chip company is betting big on its struggling rival, creating an alliance that follows the Trump administration's own Intel bailout
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.691+0.31%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1479+3.86%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 03:07
Partager
NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

NFTStrategy brings PunkStrategy’s perpetual tokenomics to all NFT collections, creating programmable buy pressure.
NFT
NFT$0.000000443+0.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 03:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP

Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis & Prediction and Mutuum Finance’s (MUTM) Potential Growth in 2025