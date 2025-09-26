The post Malick Thiaw Already Looks The Part In Newcastle United Defence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: Malick Thiaw of Newcastle United (12) warms up during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Bradford City at St James’ Park on September 24, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images) Newcastle United via Getty Images Fabian Schar is arguably the greatest value signing in Newcastle United’s modern history. He cost the club just £3m ($4m) in 2018 under former coach Rafael Benitez and has been an ever-present when available under Eddie Howe, despite pre-dating the Saudi Arabian-led takeover in 2021. Schar’s latest injury could represent the end of an era, though, after Malick Thiaw’s seamless entrance into the first team picture. The German, who arrived on Tyneside in a £35m ($47m) deal from AC Milan this summer, has had to bide his time. One thing Howe has never hidden is his trust in players who perform well for him, and Schar’s incredible, unwavering consistency has made him one of the coach’s most reliable options in defence. He is full blooded and willing to put his body on the line – a huge reason he is currently unavailable having suffered two head injuries already this season – but also possesses the ball-playing skills Howe needs to build his team from the back. The coach has always wanted Newcastle to be an attacking team, something it has struggled with this season, but Schar has always allowed the team to be defensively resolute and effective in possession. But he is now 33 and the need for a long-term replacement has become increasingly clear for some time. Alongside him, Dan Burn, also 33, has also developed into one of Howe’s go-to men at the back, due not only to his own form but also, in… The post Malick Thiaw Already Looks The Part In Newcastle United Defence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: Malick Thiaw of Newcastle United (12) warms up during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Bradford City at St James’ Park on September 24, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images) Newcastle United via Getty Images Fabian Schar is arguably the greatest value signing in Newcastle United’s modern history. He cost the club just £3m ($4m) in 2018 under former coach Rafael Benitez and has been an ever-present when available under Eddie Howe, despite pre-dating the Saudi Arabian-led takeover in 2021. Schar’s latest injury could represent the end of an era, though, after Malick Thiaw’s seamless entrance into the first team picture. The German, who arrived on Tyneside in a £35m ($47m) deal from AC Milan this summer, has had to bide his time. One thing Howe has never hidden is his trust in players who perform well for him, and Schar’s incredible, unwavering consistency has made him one of the coach’s most reliable options in defence. He is full blooded and willing to put his body on the line – a huge reason he is currently unavailable having suffered two head injuries already this season – but also possesses the ball-playing skills Howe needs to build his team from the back. The coach has always wanted Newcastle to be an attacking team, something it has struggled with this season, but Schar has always allowed the team to be defensively resolute and effective in possession. But he is now 33 and the need for a long-term replacement has become increasingly clear for some time. Alongside him, Dan Burn, also 33, has also developed into one of Howe’s go-to men at the back, due not only to his own form but also, in…

Malick Thiaw Already Looks The Part In Newcastle United Defence

2025/09/26 03:24
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: Malick Thiaw of Newcastle United (12) warms up during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Bradford City at St James’ Park on September 24, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Newcastle United via Getty Images

Fabian Schar is arguably the greatest value signing in Newcastle United’s modern history. He cost the club just £3m ($4m) in 2018 under former coach Rafael Benitez and has been an ever-present when available under Eddie Howe, despite pre-dating the Saudi Arabian-led takeover in 2021. Schar’s latest injury could represent the end of an era, though, after Malick Thiaw’s seamless entrance into the first team picture.

The German, who arrived on Tyneside in a £35m ($47m) deal from AC Milan this summer, has had to bide his time. One thing Howe has never hidden is his trust in players who perform well for him, and Schar’s incredible, unwavering consistency has made him one of the coach’s most reliable options in defence.

He is full blooded and willing to put his body on the line – a huge reason he is currently unavailable having suffered two head injuries already this season – but also possesses the ball-playing skills Howe needs to build his team from the back. The coach has always wanted Newcastle to be an attacking team, something it has struggled with this season, but Schar has always allowed the team to be defensively resolute and effective in possession.

But he is now 33 and the need for a long-term replacement has become increasingly clear for some time. Alongside him, Dan Burn, also 33, has also developed into one of Howe’s go-to men at the back, due not only to his own form but also, in part, Sven Botman’s knee injuries over the past couple of years. Schar and Burn have been wonderful together, deservedly starting the season as the first choice defensive partnership, despite both Thiaw and Botman arguably being better players with more long-term suitability. But pace has always been their issue.

Enter Thiaw. One of the huge reasons Newcastle opted to sign the 23-year-0ld, as well as being a decade younger than both, is that he offers recovery pace without having to compromise on the quality of distribution from the defence. Thiaw has long been identified as one of the best passers of a ball across Europe, no matter the distance, and alongside his towering physique, another prerequisite to be a Howe defender, and pace, that made him an ideal recruit. Newcastle had watched him for over a year and it is easy to see why.

Because Howe needs to trust his players fully, he often makes new signings wait a while before they become a regular in the team. Botman had to prove his fitness, while Thiaw needed to show he can adapt to the pace of the Premier League. His debut in the defeat to Liverpool last month was brief but impressive, before a first clean sheet at Bournemouth on Sunday. But his full home debut in Wednesday’s 4-1 Carabao Cup third round win over Bradford City could be the real turning point.

Malick Thiaw helps Newcastle United thrash Bradford City

Although Newcastle, the cup holders, were expected to progress against League One opposition at St James’ Park, expected changes to the team and an increasingly worrying lack of goals meant some fans went into the match unconvinced the gulf in class would be reflected on the pitch. But it was, almost instantly; Newcastle dominated the ball, created numerous chances and didn’t let Bradford out of a chokehold.

Malick Thiaw of Newcastle United is in action during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Bradford City at St. James’s Park in Newcastle, on September 24, 2025. (Photo by Zach Forster/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

With 77% possession, 27 shots and 11 on target, it was a legitimately impressive display and how any Premier League team should approach a cup tie of that ilk. Newcastle did not simply keep the ball, but sought to do something with it at every opportunity; Lewis Miley was lively in midfield alongside Bruno Guimaraes and man of the match Joelinton, who scored two goals. Will Osula, who played up front and scored the others, has taken most of the headlines but Thiaw played a huge role.

His and Botman’s comfort on the ball allowed Newcastle to play a high line. That has always been Howe’s preferred way of setting up, but it has to be managed due to the lack of pace in both Schar and Burn. It wasn’t such a problem here, and Thiaw’s passing accuracy, both short and long, gave the midfield trio the ammunition to hurt Bradford in central areas. His positioning helped open up the pitch and create space that the visitors could not live with.

With Arsenal to come on Sunday, Botman and particularly Thiaw are becoming increasingly difficult to drop.

It is a long season and the entire squad will be needed. Fabian Schar’s Newcastle career is far from over but with Malick Thiaw settled and thriving, the dynamic may have changed forever.

