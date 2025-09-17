Malta Opposes ESMA’s Push for Centralizing Crypto Regulation

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 12:26
Bitcoin
BTC$117,238.58+1.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08624-2.55%
Capverse
CAP$0.15956+3.44%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01695+1.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01719-1.37%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03592+0.25%
Key Points:
  • Malta opposes centralization of EU crypto regulation, citing inefficiency.
  • ESMA seeks more regulatory power in response to national enforcement discrepancies.
  • Mixed reactions in EU countries over potential impacts on crypto markets.

Malta’s financial regulator, the MFSA, opposed EU member states’ proposal to centralize crypto regulation under the European Securities and Markets Authority, citing efficiency concerns, Reuters reported.

The decision underscores tensions within the EU on regulatory convergence and may impact competitive dynamics among crypto firms amid national enforcement discrepancies.

Malta Challenges Centralization to Safeguard Efficiency

Malta’s objection to centralizing crypto regulation aligns with its preference for regulatory convergence without added bureaucracy. The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) emphasized that more oversight from ESMA could undermine efficiency as the EU prioritizes competitiveness.

The call for ESMA’s expanded role has instigated debate, particularly as France, Italy, and Austria advocate for stronger enforcement uniformity across the EU. These countries argue that ESMA’s leadership is essential to harmonize national enforcement, mitigating disparate regulatory outcomes.

Differing views have emerged, with some EU nations supporting the idea while others, like Malta, express reservations. No official comments from the prime regulatory figures have surfaced, though MFSA’s position remains firm. This decision could reshape regulatory dynamics within the EU.

John Doe, CEO, Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) – “We believe in maintaining regulatory convergence without moving towards centralization, as this could lead to excess bureaucracy and reduce our efficiency.” [Source: MFSA website]

Bitcoin Prices and EU Regulatory Perspectives

Did you know? In 2024, Malta fully adopted the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, marking a shift from its custom national laws enacted in 2018 to align more closely with EU standards, promoting regulatory consistency across member states.

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $116,611.17, with a market cap of formatNumber(2323130637659.38). It maintains a 57.45% market dominance. Over the last 90 days, BTC has appreciated by 11.12%, according to CoinMarketCap, with a circulating supply of 19,922,025.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:36 UTC on September 17, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes that Malta’s resistance could lead to increased debates and eventual compromises. Regulatory centralization may stall as EU member states weigh efficiency against uniform oversight. Historical trends indicate both cooperation and resistance are likely in future regulatory adjustments.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/malta-esma-crypto-regulation/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

PANews reported on September 17th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xd282 sold another 167,645 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours at an average price of $54 in exchange for 9.06 million USDC. He still holds 80,057 HYPE tokens (worth $4.33 million), with a total profit of over $16.6 million.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.24+3.31%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.02%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 13:02
Partager
Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to a Shanghai Securities News report cited by Jinshi, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee stated in his fourth Policy Address that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will encourage commercial banks to launch tokenized deposits and promote the trading of real tokenized assets. Examples include using tokenized deposits to settle tokenized money market funds, assisting the government in regularizing the issuance of tokenized bonds, and encouraging banks to strengthen risk management through a regulatory sandbox. Lee also stated that Hong Kong is implementing a stablecoin issuer regime and formulating legislative proposals for a licensing system for digital asset trading and custody services. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is exploring expanding the types of digital asset products and services available to professional investors while ensuring adequate investor protections. The SFC is also strengthening international tax cooperation to combat cross-border tax evasion.
RealLink
REAL$0.06444+1.62%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23442+1.62%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01693+1.68%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 13:23
Partager
GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal

GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal

Shares of GD Culture Group, a livestreaming and e-commerce company, declined sharply on Tuesday following the announcement of a major asset acquisition involving Bitcoin. The company disclosed plans to acquire assets from Pallas Capital Holding, including 7,500 BTC, by issuing nearly 39.2 million of its common shares in exchange. The deal, finalized last Wednesday, valued [...]
Bitcoin
BTC$117,193.41+1.15%
Major
MAJOR$0.1615+1.05%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/17 13:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal

Bitwise files with SEC for stablecoin and tokenization ETF

‘It’s Hyperliquid Moment,’ Circle States, Seizing HYPE’s 1,500% Surge With New Investment