Man Arrested for Littering Turns Out to Be Fugitive in $13M Crypto Scam

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/22 16:49
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0069+2.98%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01869-2.85%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000004--%

TLDR

  • A man wanted for a $13M crypto scam was arrested in Seoul after discarding a cigarette.

  • The man defrauded 1,300 people of $13.2M in a 2018-2019 cryptocurrency scam.

  • Arrest followed after suspicious behavior and refusal to show identification.

  • The fugitive had been on the run since 2020 after going into hiding.

A man, wanted for his role in a massive cryptocurrency fraud worth $13.2 million, was arrested in Seoul after being caught littering. The man, in his 60s, was apprehended by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Wednesday morning near Sillim Station in the Gwanak District. The police had been patrolling the area when they noticed the suspect discarding a cigarette butt on the ground. This seemingly minor act led to his arrest and a dramatic twist in an ongoing investigation.

Officers, who were suspicious of his actions, approached the man after seeing him flee the scene quickly. He was seen trying to hail a taxi and was behaving in a manner that suggested he was attempting to evade authorities. When officers stopped him, he initially refused to provide identification and repeatedly asked them to let him go, even offering money in exchange for his release.

Suspicious Behavior Leads to Discovery of His Identity

The police grew more suspicious as the man tried to make a phone call, an apparent attempt to distract them. When officers questioned him further, he failed to provide any valid identification. His nervousness and evasive actions prompted the police to conduct a more thorough check.

Upon further investigation, they discovered that the man was a wanted fugitive. He had been on the run for nearly five years after orchestrating a large-scale cryptocurrency fraud.

The fugitive had been charged with 10 serious offenses, including fraud and assault. He had defrauded over 1,300 people of approximately 17.7 billion won (about $13.2 million) through a cryptocurrency scam that took place between 2018 and 2019. The scam involved tricking investors into purchasing fake digital assets, and he had gone into hiding in 2020 after authorities issued arrest warrants.

A Long-Running Crypto Scam and the Search for the Fugitive

The man’s arrest marks the end of a lengthy pursuit by law enforcement. Since the scam occurred, investigators had been working tirelessly to track down the fugitive, who had remained hidden for over five years.

Authorities had issued multiple arrest warrants, but he continued to evade capture. His arrest, triggered by a routine patrol and a seemingly small infraction, closes a chapter in one of the more significant cryptocurrency fraud cases in South Korea.

Following his arrest, the man was handed over to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office, which has been leading the investigation. The prosecution will now handle the legal proceedings, which are expected to involve further inquiries into the scam and the potential victims involved. The authorities are also expected to examine how the man managed to hide for so long while continuing to evade capture.

The post Man Arrested for Littering Turns Out to Be Fugitive in $13M Crypto Scam appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

In the coming week from May 12, 2025 to May 18, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
MAY
MAY$0.04654-1.85%
Partager
PANews2025/05/11 21:46
Partager
Moonshot launches memecoin creation tool Moonshot Create

Moonshot launches memecoin creation tool Moonshot Create

PANews reported on June 28 that Moonshot launched the memecoin creation tool Moonshot Create, which allows users to mint Solana-based tokens by submitting images and paying the network initialization fee
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003546-5.51%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068-4.62%
Partager
PANews2025/06/28 09:17
Partager
Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

The crypto bull market is gaining momentum – and the exchanges leading the charge are thriving through explosive volume growth, product rollouts, and strategic pivots. Here’s who’s on top as of August 2025 – and why they’re poised to ride the next wave. The Crypto Exchanges Dominating 2025 The first half of 2025 saw relatively […]
holoride
RIDE$0.001125+7.75%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 18:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

Moonshot launches memecoin creation tool Moonshot Create

Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery

The alliance between Artificial Superintelligence Alliance and SuperWorld revolutionizes the metaverse economy