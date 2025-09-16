Mantle Price Up 5% as Team Confirms Community Engagement Line-up

Par : Coinspeaker
2025/09/16 05:24
Mantle MNT $1.64 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $5.34 B Vol. 24h: $527.26 M was one of the few top 30 ranked cryptocurrencies to deliver rare gains on Monday, September 15, rising 5% as broader macro headwinds weighed down crypto market momentum. Mantle’s 5% price rally coincided with the team confirming a packed line-up of community engagement events scheduled for the coming weeks.

In a thread posted on X, the Mantle team announced the start of its program with “Mantle in Seoul,” set for September 22–25. The event is designed to connect builders and users, shaping near-term ecosystem trends while positioning Mantle as a hub for collaboration.

On September 25, Mantle’s marketing lead is set to discuss critical Web3 innovations at “Marketers in the Arena – Founders Edition.” On the same day, Mantle will co-host “Succinct Supper” with @SuccinctLabs, in another event that promises an exclusive, intimate setting for networking and exchanging limited-edition gifts.

The Mantle community has reacted strongly to the line-up of upcoming events. While Bitcoin’s slump below $115,000 dragged top-ranked cryptocurrencies like Ripple XRP $3.00 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $179.00 B Vol. 24h: $5.75 B , Solana SOL $234.8 24h volatility: 3.7% Market cap: $127.39 B Vol. 24h: $10.31 B , and Dogecoin DOGE $0.27 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $40.30 B Vol. 24h: $5.20 B into sharp losses on Monday, Mantle stood out with 5% price gains and a 42% uptick in trading volume.

Mantle price rises 5% despite crypto market downswing on Sept. 15 | Source: CoinMarketCap

Trading at $1.65, according to data from CoinMarketCap, the majority of intraday activity appears to come from traders positioning for the anticipated impact of forthcoming community events on Mantle’s price action.

Mantle Price Forecast: Is $2 Breakout Still a Viable Target?

Mantle is trading at $1.65, consolidating against macro headwinds after rejecting from last week’s peaks near $1.76. The MNTUSDT daily price chart below highlights that bulls maintain the critical short-term support above the Keltner Channel midline at $1.6, confirming active buying pressure.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 72 suggests Mantle is in overbought territory, yet price consolidation above key averages indicates healthy momentum rather than a bull trap.

Mantle (MNT) Technical Price Analysis | Source: TradingView

A sustained close above $1.65 could set the stage for a breakout attempt toward $1.80, with the $2.00 area remaining the long-term psychological resistance target.

Conversely, failure to hold the $1.63 support would expose Mantle price to a potential correction toward $1.38, where the lower Keltner Channel band sits. However, Mantle’s intraday 5% price uptick supported by a much larger uptick in market volumes could make the bearish scenario less likely.

Snorter Presale Nears $4M as Mantle Price Rally Defies Market Dip

Mantle’s 5% price rally in reaction to upcoming events and community-driven innovation has also sparked interest in early-stage projects like Snorter Bot.

Snorter Presale

Snorter offers some of the lowest transaction fees on Solana, ultra-fast execution speeds, and exclusive early access to newly listed tokens. The SNORT token presale has already filled $3.9 million of its $4.4 million presale cap. Prospective entrants can still visit the official Snorter website to enter the presale before the next price update.

The post Mantle Price Up 5% as Team Confirms Community Engagement Line-up appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

PANews reported on June 19 that Joseph Lubin, CEO of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, wrote: "Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger. It allows anyone to view,
Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

The post Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has announced a dedicated AI team to make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AI agents and the emerging machine economy. Davide Crapis, a research scientist, will lead the team working closely with the Foundation's Protocol and Ecosystem arms.  The Foundation revealed that the dAI Team will focus on two primary goals. The first is to give AI agents and robots mechanisms to pay, coordinate, and follow rules without intermediaries, which it described as the AI Economy on Ethereum. The second is to ensure AI development does not become dependent on a few centralized platforms by promoting open, verifiable, and censorship-resistant alternatives, which it described as the Decentralized AI Stack.  Ethereum aims to build an AI economy with the dAI Team Davide Crapis, the team's lead research scientist, revealed in a post that the group aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI agents. He noted that AI will be a big part of all humanity and the future of Ethereum usage. He described AI as a new frontier for Ethereum compared to earlier waves of DeFi. He also pledged that the team will build technology and support the interoperability of AI agents on-chain.  We're starting a new AI Team at the Ethereum Foundation (the dAI Team).Our mission: make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AIs and the machine economy. The team will focus on two main areas:– AI Economy on Ethereum = giving AI agents and robots ways… pic.twitter.com/9sWVS4dp0K — Davide Crapis (@DavideCrapis) September 15, 2025 The dAI Team will focus on the ERC-8004 standard, which allows AI agents to be discoverable, verifiable, and transactable across the Ethereum ecosystem. The standard is expected to be completed by November, and the final form will be presented at Devconnect in Buenos Aires. The…
Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

To repay the victims of the hack, Nemo Protocol issues $NEMO debt tokens to pay off 2.6M. Users are provided with 1.1 tokens pegged to losses; recovery will be based on the recovery rate of the fund. Nemo Protocol has also announced an ambitious debt token issuance to compensate customers who were caught up in […] The post Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
