MANTRA Announces Additional $25,000,000 Minimum Funding Commitment for First of Strategic OM Token Buybacks

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/28 02:28
  • Backed by key investors and stakeholders the buyback will be executed transparently over several months across publicly traded centralized exchange venues
  • Including Inveniam’s $20,000,000 investment, total commitments now reach $45,000,000, reinforcing institutional confidence in OM and MANTRA’s RWA ecosystem

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MANTRA, a layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for tokenized real world assets (RWAs), today announces the first tranche of its buyback of OM tokens, supported and funded by a group of its key investors and stakeholders, via a $25,000,000 (minimum) commitment.

This first buyback follows Inveniam’s recent $20 million investment in MANTRA to advance institutional market infrastructure, and increase private real world asset participation and adoption. Combined, these two announcements reflect a minimum $45 million commitment.

The strategic buyback reflects the key partners’ continued belief and confidence in MANTRA’s ecosystem, as well as the long-term value and sustainability of the OM token. Today’s announcement confirms MANTRA CEO and Founder, John Patrick Mullin’s statement in April 2025 that a strategic token buyback was planned and would occur.

From 27 August, 2025, MANTRA AG, MANTRA Chain Association’s wholly owned subsidiary, will execute the buyback transparently over several months until all the proceeds have been fully deployed. Recurring buy orders at, or near, current market prices, will be placed by well regarded independent trading firms, across publicly traded centralized exchange venues. Upon completion of each tranche, all purchased OM tokens will be withdrawn from exchanges as ERC20 tokens, migrated to MANTRA Chain mainnet, and staked with MANTRA’s validator set.

Periodic progress updates will be provided via MANTRA’s X account, as the buybacks are executed and completed. The wallets storing the repurchased and staked OM will be published via the OM token dashboard.

At current prices, the total value of the repurchasing program corresponds to roughly 110 million OM. This would account for roughly 10% of OM’s circulating supply.

About MANTRA

MANTRA  is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain for real-world assets, capable of adherence to real-world regulatory requirements. As a permissionless chain, MANTRA Chain empowers developers and institutions to seamlessly participate in the evolving RWA tokenization space by offering advanced technology modules, compliance mechanisms, and cross-chain interoperability.

MANTRA holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), to operate as a Virtual Asset Exchange, as well as provide Broker-Dealer and Management and Investment Services.

