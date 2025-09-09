Manufacturing Firm Forward Industries Pivots to Solana Treasury Strategy with $1.65B Raise

Par : Blockhead
2025/09/09 12:00
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.0667-11.06%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002504+0.03%
Manufacturing Firm Forward Industries Pivots to Solana Treasury Strategy with $1.65B Raise

Forward Industries, a 60-year-old manufacturing company specializing in medical device and technology products, has raised $1.65 billion through a private placement to pivot toward a Solana-focused digital asset treasury strategy, the company announced in a statement.

The NASDAQ-listed firm (FORD) secured commitments in cash and stablecoins from Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital, marking one of the largest funding rounds for a Solana-oriented public company strategy. The investment represents a major shift from Forward's traditional business of designing products for medical and technology clients.

The company currently has a market capitalization of $44.59 million, following a stock price surge of 72.84% since its close on Friday.

The pivot reflects growing institutional interest in blockchain treasury strategies, though Forward's transition from traditional manufacturing to crypto represents an unusual corporate transformation. The company has operated for six decades serving medical device and technology companies before announcing this strategic shift.

Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin Capital, will become chairman of Forward's board upon closing the transaction. Samani led Multicoin's original seed investment in Solana in 2018 and has backed over 25 projects within the ecosystem since the blockchain's launch.

The three lead investors will provide strategic support beyond capital, with Galaxy offering trading, lending, staking, and infrastructure services through its institutional platform. Jump Crypto brings engineering expertise, including development of Firedancer, a high-performance Solana validator client designed to increase network throughput and resilience.

Forward Industries CEO Michael Pruitt said the company aims to generate "differentiated onchain returns" through active participation in Solana's decentralized finance ecosystem rather than passive token holding. The strategy targets opportunities in staking, lending, and trading within Solana's infrastructure.

Galaxy's Mike Novogratz highlighted the expertise of the three firms' leadership, with Galaxy's Chris Ferraro and Jump Crypto's Saurabh Sharma expected to join Forward's board as observers. The collaboration aims to establish Forward as a leading publicly traded participant in Solana's ecosystem.

Multicoin's early backing of Solana and continued ecosystem investment provides Forward access to deal flow and strategic opportunities within the blockchain's expanding application landscape. The firm's thesis-driven approach focuses on long-term, high-conviction investments in blockchain protocols.

The private placement structure allows Forward to raise significant capital while maintaining its public listing, providing retail investors exposure to Solana-focused institutional strategies previously available only to large investors or crypto-native firms.

Forward expects to announce additional details about its treasury activities and PIPE financing in the near term as it executes the transition from traditional manufacturing to digital asset management.

Stay ahead of the curve. Click here to join the Blockhead community on Telegram today.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US U.S. Federal Communications Commission considers revoking recognition for seven China-linked testing labs

US U.S. Federal Communications Commission considers revoking recognition for seven China-linked testing labs

On Monday, the Federal Communications Commission said it has opened a proceeding to revoke U.S. recognition for seven testing laboratories tied to the Chinese government, citing national security concerns. In May, the agency approved rules blocking some China-based labs from certifying devices like phones, cameras, and computers for sale in the U.S. The FCC added […]
Union
U$0.01016-2.58%
Wink
LIKE$0.010339-3.58%
MAY
MAY$0.04215+2.43%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 12:16
Partager
Zhitong's stock dividend and rights issue in two days has surpassed FamilyMart in market value.

Zhitong's stock dividend and rights issue in two days has surpassed FamilyMart in market value.

PANews reported on September 9th that Zhitong Technology (8932) saw strong stock prices, completing its rights and dividend payments in just two trading days. Its market capitalization has surpassed FamilyMart, making it a new focus in the capital market. The market generally believes that the driving force behind this move is Zhitong's "Bitcoin Capital Strategy," which was launched on August 8th. By subscribing to convertible bonds from SORA (Asia Strategy), an international Web3 company, Zhitong leveraged the potential of Bitcoin's capitalization through both offensive and defensive strategies: upside gains from conversion to equity, and downside protection from debt with fixed interest payments. This is the first time a Taiwanese listed company has adopted a Bitcoin capitalization strategy, and is being hailed by the market as a "new era strategy for Taiwan." Investors are optimistic that Zhitong will open a new chapter of valuation reassessment with the dual engines of "Bitcoin strategy + financial technology".
Movement
MOVE$0.1272+6.26%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0015451-8.83%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02725+0.51%
Partager
PANews2025/09/09 13:08
Partager
Trump administration mulls executive order on ‘debanking’ — WSJ

Trump administration mulls executive order on ‘debanking’ — WSJ

Trump may issue an executive order to protect crypto firms from banking discrimination, ending what some call Operation Chokepoint 2.0, according to The Wall Street Journal.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.741+2.85%
MAY
MAY$0.04215+2.43%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1367+1.40%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 20:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US U.S. Federal Communications Commission considers revoking recognition for seven China-linked testing labs

Zhitong's stock dividend and rights issue in two days has surpassed FamilyMart in market value.

Trump administration mulls executive order on ‘debanking’ — WSJ

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’