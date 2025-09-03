Maple plants syrupUSDC on Arbitrum as onchain leverage gains traction

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/03 23:48
DeFi
DEFI$0.001613-0.24%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02692+1.77%
Arbitrum
ARB$0.5114+4.34%
LoopNetwork
LOOP$0.02745-3.37%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0075-0.66%

Maple’s syrupUSDC now lives on Arbitrum, adding institutional-grade yield to the network’s lending stack. The launch layers native returns with ARB incentives, giving DeFi participants new ways to loop and optimize capital efficiency.

Summary
  • Maple Finance deploys its yield-bearing dollar asset, syrupUSDC, on Arbitrum’s layer-2 network.
  • The expansion integrates syrupUSDC with Euler, Morpho, and Fluid and enables ARB rewards via Arbitrum’s DRIP program.
  • Users can now borrow against syrupUSDC while accessing layered DeFi yields.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on Sept. 3, Maple Finance has officially deployed its yield-bearing dollar asset, syrupUSDC, on the Arbitrum One network.

The asset is now integrated with one of DeFi’s busiest layer-2 networks and its premier money markets, including Euler, Morpho, and Fluid, and will be immediately eligible for incentives from Arbitrum’s ongoing DRIP program.

Maple said the expansion allows users to borrow against syrupUSDC while earning ARB rewards, creating a layered yield environment designed to attract both institutional desks and retail traders.

Bridging the gap between institutional yield and DeFi leverage

Maple’s expansion to Arbitrum is driven by growing institutional curiosity in onchain finance, a trend CEO Sid Powell confirmed is accelerating. The move strategically positions Maple’s yield products at the nexus of this demand, directly within the leveraged loops favored by Arbitrum’s sophisticated user base.

For users, accessing syrupUSDC on Arbitrum is facilitated through two primary methods. They can acquire the asset directly onchain by swapping for it on integrated platforms like Fluid or through various liquidity aggregators. Alternatively, holders can bridge existing syrupUSDC from the Ethereum mainnet using Arbitrum’s native Transporter bridge.

Once in possession of the asset, its utility shines as collateral within the integrated money markets. Users can supply syrupUSDC to protocols like Euler, Morpho, and Fluid, using it as collateral to borrow other assets while qualifying for additional ARB token rewards from the DRIP program, creating a multi-layered yield on their capital.

Initial capacity is being rolled out cautiously, reflecting a measured approach to risk management. Euler will host an initial supply cap of $20 million for syrupUSDC, while Morpho’s capacity is set at $7 million. Fluid will feature the largest initial allocation with $40 million in capacity spread across its various vault strategies.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum is more than digital money—it’s a decentralized platform designed for smart contracts and applications. Unlike Bitcoin’s UTXO model, Ethereum uses accounts, enabling faster transactions, programmable contracts, and gas fees to manage computation. With its Turing-complete language and Ethereum Virtual Machine, it functions like a global computer that minimizes censorship and third-party risks, laying the foundation for DeFi, NFTs, and the broader Web3 ecosystem.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09984+2.28%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001611-0.37%
Wink
LIKE$0.010987-1.47%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/03 21:00
Partager
Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Discover the best crypto casinos of 2025. From Dexsport to Stake, explore no-KYC platforms, esports betting, and Web3 casinos dominating online gambling.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.10712-4.49%
WINK
WIN$0.00005363+2.30%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/04 01:22
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1242+0.56%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001326+3.43%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002557+1.75%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Dogecoin Price Prediction Shows Modest Gains While Pepeto Targets Explosive Growth

Ethereum’s Biggest Airdrop Since ETH: 9.36B LINEA Tokens Set to Hit 749K Wallets