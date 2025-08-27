MARA Announces Paris as its new European Headquarters

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 17:00
paris-france main

MARA, one of the world’s largest Bitcoin ($BTC) mining firms, is proliferating its access to Paris, France. Mara has greeted Gerard Mestrallet as a Senior Advisor to MARA and nominated Francois Garcin as General Manager of Europe. This significant step will be marked in the crypto world’s history and provide reasonable financial services to users.

Gerard and Francois Join Forces to Drive MARA’s Growth in Europe

Basically, the need for this step is to ensure the necessary and fruitful help in finance and technology for users to make them advanced. In this scenario, Gerard and Francois are combined and, with the experience in industry, collectively monitor the track record and technology positions of MARA’s impact in Europe.

At this stage, MARA’s Chairman and CEO said, “We have exceptional leaders to accelerate our expansion in this important growth market.” It means that the company has full confidence in its leaders to make their access worldwide.

Mestrallet, a respected business leader in Europe, has advised French and European governments on strategic energy and industrial policy because he has experience from the past three decades. Definitely, his advice will be worth it and has some merit.

Mestrallet Joins MARA as Senior Advisor to Strengthen U.S.–France Strategic Alliance

Mestrallet said, “I decided to join MARA as a Senior Advisor in order to help consolidate the world’s oldest and most successful strategic alliance, the alliance between the United States of America and France.” The purpose of this alliance is to use European energy resources, especially in electricity generation, in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

In the agreement of the company with Exaion, Garcin has been accountable for spearheading the formation of MARA France with MARA Europe. Garcin will see the MARA’s European operations from a new headquarters in Paris. France. In order to secure the company’s investment and establish a new joint venture with leading European energy companies.

In all that, Garcin has invested in high-profile technology investments and transactions with clients and co-investors such as JP Morgan Asset Management. Korelya Capital and Mercato Partners are primarily focused on AI/HPC, cybersecurity, and blockchain sectors. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

PANews reported on June 19 that Joseph Lubin, CEO of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, wrote: "Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger. It allows anyone to view,
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.6743+6.84%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5417+3.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068+10.21%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:19
Partager
Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins

Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins

PANews reported on June 21 that Nick Tomaino, founder of 1confirmation, posted on the X platform that the market value of the top six Meme coin projects in the Ethereum
SIX
SIX$0.02203+3.28%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
L1
L1$0.007973+0.54%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 21:18
Partager
A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%.

A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%.

Author: Octoshi.eth Compiled by Tim, PANews By participating in points events and investing in real income agreements, I was making about $500,000 a month, which sounds crazy. The following article will explain the sources of income. This is my current allocation, and my average annualized rate of return is 78%. While my estimate is conservative, a large portion of it is based on activity points, which makes it highly predictive. The first source of income was participating in Plasma. I deposited $2.3 million and bought $125,000 worth of XPL tokens at $500 million FDV. Taking into account a 90-day investment cycle and the current $5.7 billion valuation on Hyperliquid, my annualized return is 217%. XLP is aiming for $10 billion! The second source of income is a passive position that provides immediate liquidity so that I can jump in at any time when I find new income opportunities or interesting trades. The operation is simple: I just need to deposit money into the Morpho fund, which currently earns an annualized rate of return of 10%. The next source of revenue is Euler Finance’s Spark mining activity on Unichain, from which OP token incentives can be obtained. Under the current circumstances, the annualized rate of return is 27% (Euler does not display OP rewards), which is actually quite high considering the relatively low risk. The next one is Theo Network, a new player that just went online not long ago. They've introduced a points system, which I'm very optimistic about. There are no private PY transactions, so everyone can participate with peace of mind and will not feel cheated. Pray that the annualized rate of return can reach 30% Next up is Neutrl. This project hasn’t officially launched yet, but it offers a private transaction with different options. I chose to lock my funds for 12 months to get a fixed annualized rate of return of 30%. Maybe it will be online soon? The next source of income is MorphoLabs' RLP arbitrage, which currently has an actual annualized yield of 33% (with high volatility), and has not yet included Resolv point rewards, which are expected to add an additional 10% annualized yield. The last one is Open Eden. Although I am optimistic about this project, I have to reduce my holdings due to the decline in profitability of the revolving lending strategy due to rising interest rates (but I will increase my holdings again soon). With an FDV of $300 million, I estimate an annualized return of approximately 50%. $500,000 per month and an average annualized return of 78%—both of which are speculative and heavily influenced by Plasma—proved to be a very wise investment.
MemeCore
M$0.42249-3.77%
Threshold
T$0.01625+2.78%
RealLink
REAL$0.05772+1.38%
Partager
PANews2025/08/27 17:23
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins

A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%.

H100 Group bought 46.22 BTC and currently holds a total of 957.5 BTC

SOL Strategies Tops $1B Delegated SOL as 7,000 Wallets Back its Upcoming Nasdaq Uplisting